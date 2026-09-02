Laos Travel Digital Checklist (2026): eSIM, Visas, Apps, Money & More

Laos is one of Southeast Asia's most rewarding destinations — but traveling there in 2026 means being prepared digitally. From eSIMs that work on arrival to QR payments and train apps, here's everything you need to set up before you go.

1. Before You Leave: Digital Essentials

eSIM / Mobile Data

Don't queue at the airport for a SIM card. Order a Laos eSIM from shop.internetlaos.com before your trip — delivered by QR code, connects directly to Unitel's network (Laos' largest carrier), and you're online the moment you land. No roaming fees, no registration forms at the counter.

For a full comparison of local vs roaming eSIMs, see our guide to choosing an eSIM for Laos.

Visa

Most nationalities can get a visa on arrival (30 days) at airports and major border crossings. Check if you're eligible for the e-Visa at laoevisa.gov.la — it saves time at immigration.

Travel Insurance

Medical evacuation from remote areas can be expensive. Make sure your policy covers Laos and includes medical evacuation.

2. Apps to Download

Transport

LCR App — Book Laos-China Railway tickets. Essential for the Vientiane–Luang Prabang–Boten train route. Full guide here.

— Book Laos-China Railway tickets. Essential for the Vientiane–Luang Prabang–Boten train route. Full guide here. LocA / Maxim / Indrive — Ride-hailing apps for Vientiane and Luang Prabang. Compare taxi apps.

— Ride-hailing apps for Vientiane and Luang Prabang. Compare taxi apps. Google Maps — Download offline maps for Laos before you arrive.

Payments

LocA Pay — QR payment app used by many shops and restaurants in Vientiane. Requires a Laos IP address to work — a local eSIM gives you this. Setup guide.

— QR payment app used by many shops and restaurants in Vientiane. Requires a Laos IP address to work — a local eSIM gives you this. Setup guide. Cash — Still king in Laos. Bring crisp USD or EUR to exchange, or withdraw from ATMs (fee applies).

— Still king in Laos. Bring crisp USD or EUR to exchange, or withdraw from ATMs (fee applies). Credit cards — Accepted at hotels and larger restaurants in Vientiane and Luang Prabang, but not everywhere.

Communication

WhatsApp / Messenger / Line — Most Lao businesses and guesthouses use WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger for bookings.

— Most Lao businesses and guesthouses use WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger for bookings. Google Translate — Download Lao language pack for offline translation.

3. On Arrival Checklist

Scan your eSIM QR code — You'll have a signal within minutes. If you don't have one yet, get one here. Exchange money — ATMs at Wattay Airport (Vientiane) and Luang Prabang Airport dispense LAK (Lao Kip). Exchange rates are better in town than at the airport. Get a local SIM (if no eSIM) — Unitel and Lao Telecom booths at both airports. Bring your passport. Set up LocA Pay — Link your credit card or top up at a LocA agent. Download offline maps — Google Maps offline for the areas you'll visit.

4. Staying Connected

Mobile data coverage is excellent in Vientiane, Luang Prabang, Pakse, and along the main highways. Remote areas (mountain treks, remote villages, the Gibbon Experience) may have limited or no signal. Unitel has the widest rural coverage — see our Internet Providers comparison.

For a local eSIM that works on Unitel's network, order yours before you travel.

5. Practical Tips

Power adapters: Laos uses Types A, B, C, and F (220V, 50Hz). Bring a universal adapter if possible. Full guide.

Laos uses Types A, B, C, and F (220V, 50Hz). Bring a universal adapter if possible. Full guide. Tipping: Not expected but appreciated in tourist areas.

Not expected but appreciated in tourist areas. Language: Lao is the official language. English is spoken in tourist areas but not widely in rural areas.

Lao is the official language. English is spoken in tourist areas but not widely in rural areas. Safety: Laos is very safe for travelers. Watch out for traffic (especially motorbikes) and stick to reputable tour operators.

Planning your Laos trip? Get your Laos eSIM before you fly — QR delivery, Unitel network, no roaming fees.