Travel
Vientiane, Laos: A Three-Day Pause in the Universe
A three-day Vientiane itinerary for people who'd rather slow down than sprint to Luang Prabang — Mekong sunsets, riverside food, a herbal sauna, and the COPE Centre.
Laos: The Cheapest Travel Destination for 2025
Laos is the cheapest travel destination for 2025. Discover budget tips, top attractions, and why this Southeast Asian gem should be on your travel list.
How to Drive in Laos: A Comprehensive Guide for Travelers
Everything you need to know about driving in Laos as a foreigner: international driving permit, traffic rules, scooter rental, insurance & safety tips.
Laos: a complete breakdown on E-Visa vs. VOA vs. Visa from an embassy
Confused by Laos visa options? E-Visa vs. VOA vs. Embassy visa explained! Pick the perfect visa for your Laos adventure.
Laos Travel Itinerary: How to Spend 15 Days (2 weeks) in the Land of a Million Elephants
Laos is a landlocked country in Southeast Asia that offers a rich and diverse travel experience. Learn how to spend 15 days in Laos, covering the main highlights of the country.
Laos Travel Covid: What You Need to Know Before You Go
Laos Travel Covid: What You Need to Know Before You Go. Learn about the current situation, and the tips and advice for traveling to Laos after the pandemic.
Laos Currency: Everything You Need to Know About Exchange Rates, ATMs, and Budgeting
Learn everything you need to know about Laos currency, exchange rates, ATMs, and budgeting for your trip. Save money and enjoy Laos with Loca Pay.
How to Get a Visa for Laos and How Much Does It Cost?
Learn how to get a visa for Laos and how much does it cost. Find out the visa types, requirements, fees, and tips for a smooth and easy process.
How to Rent a Car or a Bike in Laos
Discover the freedom of exploring Laos with a rented car or bike. Get essential tips for hassle-free rentals and reliable addresses in Vientiane, Luang Prabang, and Pakse.
Visa-Free Travel to Laos for Tourists: Here are the 16 Countries Eligible in 2023
Planning a trip to Laos? Check out this article to find out if you are eligible for visa-free entry to Laos. Learn about the 16 countries that are exempted from visa requirements and what you need to know before traveling.
Protect Your Trip: Why Travel Insurance in Laos is Essential for Peace of Mind
Planning a trip to Laos? Don't forget to get travel insurance to protect yourself against unexpected medical expenses, trip cancellations, and other emergencies. Stay covered with 24/7 emergency assistance and personal liability coverage.
The International Airports of Laos: Gateways to a Fascinating Culture
The Impact of the Internet on Tourism in Laos
Laos Expects Tourism Boost in 2023: 1.4 Million Visitors and $340 Million in Revenue
Get ready to discover the beauty of Laos like never before. The government aims to attract 1.4 million domestic and international visitors in 2023, generating over $340 million in revenue. Learn about the "Visit Laos" campaign and the new flight options to China that make it easier than ever to explore this hidden gem of Southeast Asia.
Unveiling the Hidden Gems: A Guide to the Best Hotels in Vientiane According to Our Customers
Discover the best hotels in Vientiane! From charming guesthouses to luxurious resorts, our list of top rated hotels offers something for every traveler. Find your perfect stay in the heart of the city with our expertly curated list of the best hotels in Vientiane. Don't miss out on the ultimate travel experience!
Experience the Best of Luang Prabang: Top 6 Luxury Hotels in Laos [2023]
Experience the best of Luang Prabang with a stay at one of the top luxury hotels in the area. These hotels offer the highest levels of comfort, service, and amenities, and are the perfect choice for travelers looking to indulge in a luxurious and memorable vacation. Don't forget to purchase a SIM card online through our website for convenient phone and internet access during your stay.
Bokeo Airport: A New Laotian Destination Taking Flight in May 2023
Explore the newly renovated Bokeo Airport in Laos, set to open its doors in May 2023. With a capacity to handle 500,000 passengers annually and plans to expand to accommodate up to 2 million in the future, Bokeo Airport is a must-see destination for travelers. Plus, its stunning design inspired by a swan is sure to make it a standout among airports. Plan your trip to Bokeo Airport now and experience the beauty and convenience of this Laotian hub.
Laos Eases COVID-19 Entry Requirements for 2023: No More Vaccination Proof or Testing Required
Get the latest information on Laos entry requirements, including passport and visa requirements, proof of onward travel, and recommended vaccinations. Plan a safe and enjoyable trip to this beautiful Southeast Asian country.
Budget Travel in Laos: Average Costs for Accommodation, Food, Transportation, and Activities
Explore the beautiful and culturally rich country of Laos without breaking the bank! Find out the average costs for accommodation, food, transportation, and activities in Laos, and get tips for budget-friendly travel. Plan your dream trip to Laos today!
Discover the Flavors of Laos: A Guide to the Best Dishes by Region
Discover the top dishes and flavors of Laos, a Southeast Asian country known for its diverse and flavorful cuisine. From spicy papaya salad and hearty noodle soups to grilled chicken and sweet coconut cakes, there's something for every taste. Learn about the rich culinary traditions of Laos and try new dishes on your next visit.
Experience the Wonders of Laos: The Top Attractions for Seniors
Discover the best attractions for seniors in Laos, including temples, boat tours, and cultural activities. Experience the rich history and culture of this fascinating country and start planning your trip today!
Explore Luang Prabang with Your Kids: The Top Attractions to Visit
Planning a trip to Luang Prabang with your kids? Make sure to visit these must-see attractions. From Wat Xieng Thong to the Night Market, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Explore the city's rich history and culture, and create memories that will last a lifetime.
5 unusual Vientiane themes for Instagram!
Looking to add some unique flair to your Instagram feed? Check out our top 5 picks for unusual Vientiane themes that will make your photos stand out. From stunning street art and hidden gems to delicious local cuisine and vibrant markets, we've got you covered. Explore the hidden corners of the city and capture its beauty with our suggested Instagram themes for Vientiane.
Top 5 most Instagrammable places in Vientiane
Vientiane is full of beautiful, Instagram-worthy spots - but where should you start? Our expert team has scoured the city to bring you the top 5 most Instagramable places in Vientiane. From stunning temples and parks to breathtaking views and hidden gems, we've got you covered. Follow our guide and capture the best of Vientiane for your Instagram feed.