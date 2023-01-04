Jan 4, 2023

Bokeo Airport: A New Laotian Destination Taking Flight in May 2023

Explore the newly renovated Bokeo Airport in Laos, set to open its doors in May 2023. With a capacity to handle 500,000 passengers annually and plans to expand to accommodate up to 2 million in the future, Bokeo Airport is a must-see destination for travelers. Plus, its stunning design inspired by a swan is sure to make it a standout among airports. Plan your trip to Bokeo Airport now and experience the beauty and convenience of this Laotian hub.