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2 articles tagged "bokeo".

AI-generated illustration: airport terminal with a Lao-style roof and parked airliners

The International Airports of Laos: Gateways to a Fascinating Culture

Laos' four international airports (Wattay, Luang Prabang, Pakse and Savannakhet), with 2026 routes, the Wattay upgrade underway, and how to get connected on arrival.

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Bokeo Airport: A New Laotian Destination Taking Flight in May 2023

Explore the newly renovated Bokeo Airport in Laos, set to open its doors in May 2023. With a capacity to handle 500,000 passengers annually and plans to expand to accommodate up to 2 million in the future, Bokeo Airport is a must-see destination for travelers. Plus, its stunning design inspired by a swan is sure to make it a standout among airports. Plan your trip to Bokeo Airport now and experience the beauty and convenience of this Laotian hub.