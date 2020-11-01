Unitel APN Settings for 3G, 4G & 5G Internet (2026)

Short version: the Unitel APN is unitel3g . Leave every other field blank. That single word is all most phones need.

If you are using one of our eSIMs, read the next section first, because you probably should not touch your APN settings at all.

Unitel APN settings at a glance

Setting Value Name Unitel APN unitel3g Username Leave blank Password Leave blank Proxy / Port Leave blank MCC 457 MNC 03 APN type default APN protocol IPv4/IPv6 Authentication type None

The same APN works across 3G, 4G and 5G. There is no separate 5G APN, and there never was. If someone gives you a different string for 5G, it is wrong.

Using an eSIM? Do not change your APN

This is worth stating clearly because it catches people out.

When you install an eSIM, the profile normally carries its own network configuration, including the APN. Your phone applies it automatically the moment the profile attaches to the network. Manually creating a second APN on top of that can break a connection that was about to work fine.

So if you have an eSIM and no data, the order of operations is:

Confirm you have activated your package. On our eSIMs that means dialling 121 once you are in Laos. Check that data roaming is turned on for the eSIM line. Your phone treats a Lao profile as roaming even while you are standing in Vientiane. Check the eSIM is selected as your mobile data line, not just installed. Restart the phone.

Only if all four of those are correct and you still have no data should you add the APN manually using the steps below.

Full walkthrough of every eSIM failure we see in support: Laos eSIM not working? Complete troubleshooting guide.

What is an APN?

An APN, or Access Point Name, is the identifier your phone presents to the mobile network when it opens a data connection. The operator reads it and decides what kind of connection to build: which IP address to hand you, which security to apply, and whether to route you to the public internet or somewhere private.

Get it wrong and you have signal bars but no data. That is the classic symptom.

Unitel APN settings on Android

Menu names vary between manufacturers and Android versions. The path is always some variation of Settings, then mobile network, then Access Point Names.

Stock Android, Pixel, Nokia, Motorola

Open Settings Tap Network & internet Tap SIMs, then select your Unitel line Tap Access Point Names Tap + or Add in the top corner Set Name to Unitel Set APN to unitel3g Leave everything else untouched Tap the three-dot menu, then Save Return to the APN list and select the Unitel entry you just created

Step 10 matters. Creating the APN does not select it. If the radio button next to your new entry is not filled in, your phone is still trying to use the old one.

Samsung

Open Settings Tap Connections Tap Mobile networks Tap Access Point Names Tap Add Set Name to Unitel and APN to unitel3g Tap the three-dot menu, then Save Select the new entry from the list

Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO (MIUI and HyperOS)

Open Settings Tap SIM cards & mobile networks Select your Unitel SIM Tap Access Point Names Tap New APN Set Name to Unitel and APN to unitel3g Tap Save, then select the entry

OPPO, realme, OnePlus (ColorOS and OxygenOS)

Open Settings Tap Mobile network Select your SIM, then tap Access Point Names Tap + to add a new APN Set Name to Unitel and APN to unitel3g Save and select it

Unitel APN settings on iPhone and iPad

Open Settings Tap Cellular (called Mobile Data in some regions) If you have more than one line, select your Unitel line first Tap Cellular Data Network Under the Cellular Data heading, set APN to unitel3g Leave Username and Password blank Leave the LTE Setup and Personal Hotspot sections alone unless hotspot is failing Go back. iOS saves automatically. Toggle airplane mode on and off to apply.

No "Cellular Data Network" option on your iPhone?

This is normal, not a fault. Apple hides that menu when the installed carrier profile is managing the APN for you. In that case the network is already configured and there is nothing to edit.

If you have no data and no way to edit the APN, the problem is somewhere else. Check that your package is active, that data roaming is enabled for the line, and that the correct line is set for mobile data.

Hotspot and tethering

Unitel uses the same APN for tethering. If your hotspot will not start, open Cellular Data Network on iPhone and enter unitel3g in the Personal Hotspot APN field as well. On Android, set the APN type to default,dun if tethering fails with the standard setting.

MMS settings

Most travellers never need MMS, since almost everything runs over data these days. If you do want picture messaging working, add mms to the APN type field alongside default and leave the MMSC and MMS proxy fields blank unless Unitel support gives you specific values.

Still no data? Work through this

Is your package active? An unconfigured APN and an unactivated package look identical from the outside. If you bought one of our eSIMs, dial 121 after arriving in Laos. Is mobile data switched on for the right line? Dual SIM phones frequently default to the wrong one. Is data roaming on? Required for eSIM profiles and for any foreign-issued SIM. Did you select the APN after creating it? The most common Android mistake. Restart the phone. APN changes often need a full restart, not just airplane mode. Check for a typo. It is unitel3g , all lowercase, no spaces. The trailing character is the letter g, not the number 9. Is the phone carrier locked? A locked handset can reject a foreign SIM entirely, or hide the APN menu.

Coverage

Unitel has the widest rural footprint of the operators in Laos, which is why we use it. Strong 4G across Vientiane, Luang Prabang, Vang Vieng, Pakse and the road corridors between them. Coverage thins out in the far north, in the mountains, and on multi-day treks. Download offline maps before you leave a town with signal.

You can check current coverage on the nPerf coverage map for Unitel.

Skip the setup entirely

Our Unitel eSIMs arrive by email with the network configuration built in. Install before you fly, dial 121 when you land, and you are online without touching an APN field. Physical SIMs can be delivered to your hotel before check-in.

Browse Laos eSIM and SIM plans →

APN settings for other Lao operators

Operator APN Guide Unitel unitel3g This page Lao Telecom (LTC) ltcnet LTC APN settings TPlus (MVNO on LTC) ltcnet See LTC guide ETL etlnet ETL APN settings TPlus ltcnet See LTC guide

A note on TPlus, since older guides still get this wrong. Beeline no longer operates in Laos as an independent network. It was absorbed by Lao Telecom and now runs as TPlus, an MVNO on the Lao Telecom network. If you are holding an old Beeline SIM or following a guide that lists beelinenet , that information is out of date.

Frequently asked questions

What is the Unitel APN in Laos?

unitel3g . Leave username, password and all other fields blank.

Is there a different APN for Unitel 5G?

No. The same APN covers 3G, 4G and 5G.

Do I need to set the APN manually on an eSIM?

Usually not. eSIM profiles carry their own configuration. Only add it manually if you have already confirmed your package is active, data roaming is on, and the eSIM is selected as your data line.

Why can't I find Cellular Data Network on my iPhone?

Apple hides that menu when the carrier profile is managing the APN. There is nothing to configure, so look elsewhere for the cause of the problem.

I set the APN and still have no data. What now?

Check that your data package is actually active. On our eSIMs, dial 121 after arriving in Laos. Then confirm data roaming is enabled and that the correct line is set for mobile data. Full walkthrough in our eSIM troubleshooting guide.

Does the APN affect my speed?

No. A correct APN either connects you or it does not. Speed depends on the network, your location, and how busy the cell is. It is not something you can tune with a setting.

For a full comparison of all internet providers in Laos — including mobile data, fiber, and eSIM options — see our guide: Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026).