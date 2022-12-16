Discover the Flavors of Laos: A Guide to the Best Dishes by Region

Gordon Ramsay names Laos as the world's top food destination

Gordon Ramsay is a world-renowned chef, restaurateur, television personality, and author. He is best known for his work as a chef and television host, including hosting several cooking and competition shows such as "MasterChef," "Hell's Kitchen," and "MasterChef Junior." Ramsay is also the owner and head chef at several restaurants around the world, including three restaurants that have been awarded three Michelin stars. He is known for his expertise in French and Italian cuisine and for his passionate and sometimes volatile personality. Ramsay has published numerous cookbooks and has been awarded numerous accolades for his culinary skills, including 15 Michelin stars in total across his restaurants.

In a recent interview, Ramsay named Laos and Vietnam as the top food destinations in the world, praising the rich and diverse culinary traditions of these countries and the fresh, flavorful ingredients used in their dishes. Ramsay has traveled extensively and has a deep appreciation for the cultural and culinary traditions of different countries, making his recommendations highly respected in the culinary world.

Laos is a small country located in Southeast Asia that is known for its diverse and flavorful cuisine. The country is divided into four regions: Vientiane, Luang Prabang, the north, and the south, and each region has its own distinct culinary traditions and specialties. Here are the top culinary delights from each region of Laos:

Vientiane Popular Dishes

Tam mak hoong: a spicy papaya salad that is a popular street food in Vientiane. It is made with green papaya, chili peppers, and other ingredients such as tomatoes, garlic, and fish sauce. Khao jee: a sandwich made with a French baguette filled with chicken, pork, or vegetables and topped with herbs, pickled vegetables, and chili peppers. This is a popular snack in Vientiane and can be found at street stalls and markets throughout the city. Khao jee mair sub pate tub zap is one of the most famous places to eat Khao jee in Vientiane. It was featured by the famous youtuber Mark Wiens. Khao piak sen: a hearty noodle soup made with thin rice noodles, chicken or beef, and flavored with herbs and spices. This is a popular dish in Vientiane and can be found at local restaurants and markets. Khaopiek Khaem Wat Phonexay is a local place where you can enjoy the specialty at a very affordable price. Try it out!

Tam mak hoong (Lao Spicy Papaya Salad)

Luang Prabang Food Favorites

Khao soi: a spicy noodle soup made with egg noodles, chicken or beef, and coconut milk, and topped with a variety of garnishes such as lime, cilantro, and red onions. This is a popular dish in Luang Prabang and can be found at local restaurants and markets. Our partner zap.la recommends Khaopoun-Khaosoi Sis Piew to eat the best Khao Soi in Luang Prabang. Khanom krok: small, sweet, coconut-flavored cakes cooked in a special pan over a charcoal fire. These cakes are a popular snack in Luang Prabang and can be found at street stalls and markets throughout the city. Or lam: a stew made with vegetables, herbs, and either chicken or buffalo meat, and flavored with spices and fermented soybeans. This is a popular dish in Luang Prabang and can be found at local restaurants and markets. Luang Prabang Bio Bamboo is one of the best places in Luang Prabang to try Or lam.

Khao Soi from Luang Prabang

Culinary Delights in the North of Laos

Larb: a spicy minced meat salad made with chicken, beef, or fish and flavored with herbs, lime juice, and chili peppers. This is a popular dish in the north of Laos and can be found at local restaurants and markets. Ping kai: grilled chicken marinated in a mixture of herbs and spices, and served with a dipping sauce made with lime juice and chili peppers. This is a popular dish in the north of Laos and can be found at local restaurants and markets. Khao niao: sticky rice, a staple food in Laos that is often served with grilled meat, vegetables, and dipping sauces. This is a popular dish in the north of Laos and can be found at local restaurants and markets. The kids love it!

Lao famous Khao niao

Popular Meals in the South of Laos

Tom kha gai: a creamy coconut milk soup made with chicken, galangal, and lemongrass. This is a popular dish in the south of Laos and can be found at local restaurants and markets. Gaeng phed: a spicy red curry made with chicken or beef, coconut milk, and a variety of vegetables. This is a popular dish in the south of Laos and can be found at local restaurants and markets. Khao poon: a spicy coconut milk-based soup made with vermicelli noodles and a variety of vegetables. This is a popular dish in the south of Laos and can be found at local restaurants and markets. If your trip gets you to Savannakhet, visit Nang Noy Khaopoun Nam Jaew, a local reference when it comes to Khao poon, the restaurant has been running for 20 years.

Gaeng phed from South Laos

Overall, Laos is a country with a rich and diverse culinary tradition that is influenced by a variety of different cultures. Whether you are in the north, south, east, or west of the country, there is sure to be a delicious and unique dish waiting for you to try. Some other popular culinary delights from Laos that are found throughout the country include:

Sai oua: a spicy sausage made with ground pork and flavored with herbs, spices, and chili peppers. This sausage is often grilled and served with sticky rice and a variety of dipping sauces. Laab: a spicy minced meat salad made with chicken, beef, or fish and flavored with herbs, lime juice, and chili peppers. This dish is similar to larb, but it is typically made with a higher proportion of herbs and spices and is served with sticky rice. Mok pa: fish or chicken that is wrapped in banana leaves and steamed until it is tender and flavorful. This dish is often served with a variety of dipping sauces and is a popular choice for special occasions. Khao tom: a rice porridge made with chicken, pork, or seafood and flavored with herbs, spices, and coconut milk. This dish is often served for breakfast or as a light meal and can be found at local restaurants and markets throughout Laos. Baguette sandwiches: a popular street food in Laos that is made with a French baguette filled with a variety of ingredients such as chicken, pork, or vegetables and topped with herbs, pickled vegetables, and chili peppers. Beer lao: a popular lager-style beer brewed in Laos that is often served with meals or as a refreshing drink on its own.

Sai Oua Barbecue Stall in Laos

Overall, Laos is a country with a rich and diverse culinary tradition that is influenced by a variety of different cultures. Whether you are in the north, south, east, or west of the country, there is sure to be a delicious and unique dish waiting for you to try. So, if you are planning a trip to Laos, be sure to sample some of these tasty and authentic dishes to get a true taste of the country's diverse and flavorful cuisine.