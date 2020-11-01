Paramètres APN de LTC Lao Telecom pour l’Internet 4G et 5G (2026)

Short version: the Lao Telecom APN is ltcnet . Leave every other field blank. The same APN covers 3G, 4G and 5G.

If you are holding a TPlus SIM, this page applies to you too. More on that below.

Lao Telecom APN settings at a glance

Setting Value Name LTC APN ltcnet Username Leave blank Password Leave blank Proxy / Port Leave blank MCC / MNC Leave as they are APN type default APN protocol IPv4/IPv6 Authentication type None

Android fills MCC and MNC automatically from the SIM you have inserted. Do not type over them. If you change those values the APN will stop matching your SIM and nothing will connect.

LTC and 5G

Lao Telecom is the operator furthest along with 5G in Laos, with service in parts of Vientiane Capital. Most of the country remains 4G.

There is no separate 5G APN. The same ltcnet string handles 3G, 4G and 5G. If a guide gives you a different APN for 5G, it is wrong. Whether you actually get 5G depends on your handset, your plan and whether you are standing inside a 5G cell, not on anything you can type into a settings field.

TPlus users: same network, same APN

This trips up a lot of people, and most guides online still have it wrong.

Beeline no longer exists as an independent operator in Laos. It was absorbed by Lao Telecom and now runs as TPlus, an MVNO riding on the Lao Telecom network. If you are following an older guide that tells you to enter beelinenet , that information is obsolete.

TPlus SIMs use the Lao Telecom network, so the settings on this page apply. Use ltcnet .

Using an eSIM? Do not change your APN

eSIM profiles normally carry their own network configuration, including the APN. Your phone applies it automatically when the profile attaches to the network. Adding a second APN manually on top can break a connection that was about to work.

If you have an eSIM and no data, check these first, in this order:

Is your data package active? An unactivated package looks exactly like a misconfigured APN from the outside. Is data roaming on for that line? Your phone treats a Lao profile as roaming even while you are in Vientiane. Is the eSIM selected as your mobile data line? Installing it does not select it. Restart the phone.

Only if all four are correct should you add the APN manually using the steps below. Full walkthrough of every eSIM failure we see: Laos eSIM not working? Complete troubleshooting guide.

What is an APN?

An APN, or Access Point Name, is the identifier your phone hands to the mobile network when it opens a data connection. The operator reads it and decides what kind of connection to build: which IP address to assign, which security to apply, and where to route you.

Get it wrong and you have full signal bars and no internet. That is the signature symptom.

LTC APN settings on Android

Menu names vary by manufacturer. The path is always some version of Settings, then mobile network, then Access Point Names.

Stock Android, Pixel, Nokia, Motorola

Open Settings Tap Network & internet Tap SIMs, then select your Lao Telecom line Tap Access Point Names Tap + or Add Set Name to LTC Set APN to ltcnet Leave every other field alone Tap the three-dot menu, then Save Go back to the APN list and select the entry you just created

Step 10 is the one people miss. Creating an APN does not activate it. If the radio button beside your new entry is not filled in, the phone is still using the old one.

Samsung

Open Settings Tap Connections Tap Mobile networks Tap Access Point Names Tap Add Set Name to LTC and APN to ltcnet Tap the three-dot menu, then Save Select the new entry from the list

Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO (MIUI and HyperOS)

Open Settings Tap SIM cards & mobile networks Select your LTC SIM Tap Access Point Names Tap New APN Set Name to LTC and APN to ltcnet Tap Save, then select the entry

OPPO, realme, OnePlus (ColorOS and OxygenOS)

Open Settings Tap Mobile network Select your SIM, then tap Access Point Names Tap + to add a new APN Set Name to LTC and APN to ltcnet Save, then select it

LTC APN settings on iPhone and iPad

Open Settings Tap Cellular (shown as Mobile Data in some regions) If you have more than one line, select your Lao Telecom line first Tap Cellular Data Network Under the Cellular Data heading, set APN to ltcnet Leave Username and Password blank Leave the LTE Setup and Personal Hotspot sections alone unless hotspot is failing Go back. iOS saves automatically. Toggle airplane mode off and on to apply.

No "Cellular Data Network" option on your iPhone?

Normal, not a fault. Apple hides that menu when the installed carrier profile is managing the APN for you. If it is missing, the network is already configured and there is nothing for you to edit.

If you still have no data and cannot edit the APN, the cause is elsewhere. Check that your package is active, that data roaming is on for the line, and that the correct line is set for mobile data.

Hotspot and tethering

Lao Telecom uses the same APN for tethering. If your hotspot will not start on iPhone, open Cellular Data Network and enter ltcnet in the Personal Hotspot APN field as well. On Android, set the APN type to default,dun if tethering fails with the default value.

MMS settings

Most travellers never need MMS now that messaging runs over data. If you do want picture messaging, add mms to the APN type field alongside default , and leave the MMSC and MMS proxy fields blank unless Lao Telecom support gives you specific values.

Still no data? Work through this

Is your data package active? Buying a SIM does not always activate data. Check with the retailer or dial LTC customer service. Is mobile data switched on for the right line? Dual SIM phones regularly default to the wrong one. Is data roaming on? Required for eSIM profiles and any foreign-issued SIM. Did you select the APN after saving it? The most common Android mistake by a distance. Restart the phone. APN changes often need a full restart, not just airplane mode. Check for a typo. It is ltcnet , all lowercase, no spaces, no dot. Is your phone carrier locked? A locked handset can reject a foreign SIM outright, or hide the APN menu entirely.

Coverage

Lao Telecom is the state operator and covers all provinces on 2G, 3G and 4G, with 5G in parts of Vientiane Capital. It performs well across Vientiane, Luang Prabang, Vang Vieng and Pakse, and along the main road corridors.

For remote northern provinces, mountain routes and multi-day treks, coverage thins out on every network in Laos. Download offline maps before leaving a town with signal.

You can check current coverage on the nPerf coverage map for Laos.

Skip the setup entirely

Our eSIMs arrive by email with the network configuration built in, so there is no APN to configure. Install before you fly and you are online when you land. Physical SIMs can be delivered to your hotel before check-in.

Browse Laos eSIM and SIM plans →

APN settings for other Lao operators

Operator APN Guide Lao Telecom (LTC) ltcnet This page TPlus (MVNO on LTC) ltcnet This page Unitel unitel3g Unitel APN settings ETL etlnet ETL APN settings

Frequently asked questions

What is the Lao Telecom APN?

ltcnet . Leave username, password and all other fields blank.

Is there a different APN for LTC 5G?

No. The same ltcnet APN covers 3G, 4G and 5G.

What APN do I use for a TPlus SIM?

ltcnet . TPlus is an MVNO running on the Lao Telecom network, so it uses the same settings.

My old SIM says Beeline. What APN do I use?

Beeline was absorbed by Lao Telecom and now operates as TPlus. Use ltcnet , not the old beelinenet value you may find in outdated guides.

Do I need to set the APN manually on an eSIM?

Usually not. eSIM profiles carry their own configuration. Only add it manually after confirming your package is active, data roaming is on, and the eSIM is selected as your data line.

Why can't I find Cellular Data Network on my iPhone?

Apple hides that menu when the carrier profile is managing the APN. There is nothing to configure, so the cause of your problem is elsewhere.

Does the APN affect my speed?

No. A correct APN either connects you or it does not. Speed depends on the network, your location and how busy the cell is.

For a full comparison of all internet providers in Laos — including mobile data, fiber, and eSIM options — see our guide: Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026).