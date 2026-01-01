About

We've been tracking connectivity, travel and technology in Laos since 2012.

Internet in Laos started as a blog documenting, post by post, what actually works for staying connected in Laos — which mobile operator to pick, how to activate an eSIM, where to find reliable Wi-Fi, and how the country's infrastructure has evolved year over year.

The site has since spun off a dedicated eSIM shop (shop.internetlaos.com), but this site remains the editorial side — guides, news and analysis, with no commercial obligation.

The team is based between Laos and France, with direct, ongoing knowledge of the ground — networks, operators, and the realities of travel.