News
Building Digital Trust: Understanding the 2026 Laos Law on Cybersecurity
Discover how the new 2026 Law on Cybersecurity establishes a secure framework for national infrastructure, digital businesses, and consumer trust in Laos.
The 2026 World Cup in Laos: A Milestone for Digital App Strategy
Discover how Unitel’s exclusive broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are driving app adoption and accelerating digital transformation across Laos.
Digital Infrastructure in Laos: Supporting the New Wave of International Tourism
Laos is expanding its tourism reach to global markets. Discover how local digital infrastructure, payment ecosystems, and booking tech are adapting to support this growth.
Navigating Laos’ Economic Recovery: Stability, Infrastructure, and the Path Forward
Laos' economy stabilizes, driven by tourism & reforms. Learn how the World Bank's economic update impacts the Kip, road infrastructure, and future internet speeds.
Luang Prabang Among Asia’s Top Holiday Destinations for 2025
Discover why Luang Prabang, Laos, was named one of Asia’s top holiday destinations for 2025. Explore its temples, waterfalls, culture, and slow-travel charm.
Laos Launches Online Arrival Registration for Foreign Travelers
Laos launches online arrival registration from Sept 2025. Foreign travelers can register online, get a QR code, and skip paper forms at entry.
Lao PDR’s Digital Leap: Progress, Problems, and What It Means for Internet Users in 2025
Lao PDR is modernizing fast—but is the digital economy working for everyday users? We explore what’s changing and what still holds Laos back in 2025.
Laos Strengthens Digital Backbone with New Cross-Border Links and National Data Centre Initiative
Laos expands telecom links and launches National Data Centre study, strengthening digital sovereignty with MTC-GDMS sovereign cloud infrastructure.
Laos Moves to Boost Revenue Collection with Digital Technology
Internet In Laos: Proud Partner of NKSeeds’ Medical Mission in Laos
Digital 2025 Laos: Key Trends in Internet, Mobile, and Social Media Adoption
Discover key insights on internet, mobile, and social media trends in Laos for 2025. Explore digital growth, mobile-first internet, and rising social media engagement.
DeepSeek and Laos: From Cheap AI Chatbot to Digital Sovereignty
DeepSeek's January 2025 debut wasn't about Lao cultural awareness — it was about AI getting radically cheaper. Two years on, here's what that actually means for Laos: LaoBench's benchmark results, the privacy and censorship record, and the real path to a Lao-language AI stack.
Laos and Vietnam Launch Cross-Border QR Code Payment System
Laos and Vietnam launch a cross-border QR payment system, enabling seamless transactions in local currencies for tourists and businesses, boosting economic ties.
Top Tips for Staying Connected in Laos: SIM Cards, Wi-Fi, and More
Stay connected in Laos with top SIM cards, Wi-Fi, and hotspots. Order online for hassle-free service and explore the best connectivity solutions tailored for you.
Laos and China Launch QR Payment System to Boost Cashless Tourism: What It Means for Visitors
Discover how the Laos-China QR payment system simplifies cashless tourism, enhancing convenience, security, and cross-border payments for travelers.
Maxim Expands to Vientiane: A New Era for Ride-Hailing in Laos
Discover Maxim, the newest ride-hailing app in Vientiane! Affordable rides, flexible payment options, and local driver opportunities. Download now for a 100,000 kip discount!
AI Journey: А journey in the company of a developer
Exploring Laos: Top Cultural Festivals and Traditions You Shouldn’t Miss
Discover Laos' top cultural festivals, including Pi Mai, That Luang, and Boun Ok Phansa. Immerse yourself in traditional ceremonies and vibrant celebrations.
A Traveler’s Guide to Laos Visas: What EU and US Citizens Need to Know
Learn about Laos visa requirements for EU and US travelers, including eVisa, Visa on Arrival, and embassy options. Get tips for a smooth entry into Laos.
The China-Laos Railway: A Success Story in Modern Transportation
Explore the China-Laos Railway's success with 3M passengers in 2024, scenic routes, and ongoing ticketing improvements. A milestone in regional transport!
Mobile Moms: Closing the Nutrition Gap with Tech
Discover how Laotian women are using smartphones to improve child nutrition. Learn about the innovative project empowering mothers and combating stunting through technology and community engagement.
Seamless Payments: Thai Tourists Can Now Use QR Codes for Transactions in Laos
Thai tourists can now use QR codes for seamless payments in Laos, enhancing travel convenience and security with the new cross-border payment system.
Fun Things to Do in Vientiane for Teens (VR, Bowling, Karting…)
A Vientiane teen's guide to the city's best activities! Bowling, airsoft battles, shooting thrills, and go-kart racing await!
How to Use EZyKip: The Ultimate Guide for Tourists in Laos
Learn how to use EZyKip, a mobile app that lets you use Lao currency without local accounts or fees. EZyKip is the ultimate guide for tourists in Laos.
Laos named top budget paradise by Australian media
Discover the hidden gem of Southeast Asia! Laos is the ultimate budget paradise, with stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and affordable prices. Book your trip to Laos today and experience the warmth and hospitality of the local people.
Lao Telecom Launches First 5G Service in Laos (again?)
Lao Telecom launches the first 5G service in Laos, marking a milestone for the country’s digital transformation. Learn more about the benefits, coverage, and price of the 5G service.
Power Sockets and Voltage in Laos
Complete guide to electrical outlets in Laos. Find which plug adapter you need, whether your devices work, and where to buy adapters locally.
All Aboard: Thailand’s China-built High-Speed Rail to Connect Laos and Bangkok
Thailand's high-speed rail project connecting Laos and Bangkok. Boosting travel, trade, and economy while preserving heritage. Book LCR train tickets online.
7 Tips to Save Your Smartphone Battery Life While Traveling
Maximize your smartphone battery life while exploring Laos! Follow our tips and tricks to save power and stay connected on your travels. Order a local sim card online for convenient delivery to your hotel.
Breathe Easy: How to Comply with Laos’ Mask Policy for Travelers
How to watch the World Cup 2022 in Laos
Are you planning to watch the World Cup 2022 in Laos? Don't miss a single kick-off or goal - our comprehensive guide will help you find the best viewing options, from live streaming and cable TV to local sports bars and fan zones. Follow our tips and tricks for a truly unforgettable World Cup experience in the beautiful country of Laos.
Lao eVisa is back!