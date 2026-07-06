News

Building Digital Trust: Understanding the 2026 Laos Law on Cybersecurity

Building Digital Trust: Understanding the 2026 Laos Law on Cybersecurity

Discover how the new 2026 Law on Cybersecurity establishes a secure framework for national infrastructure, digital businesses, and consumer trust in Laos.

 The 2026 World Cup in Laos: A Milestone for Digital App Strategy

The 2026 World Cup in Laos: A Milestone for Digital App Strategy

Discover how Unitel’s exclusive broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are driving app adoption and accelerating digital transformation across Laos.

 Digital Infrastructure in Laos: Supporting the New Wave of International Tourism

Digital Infrastructure in Laos: Supporting the New Wave of International Tourism

Laos is expanding its tourism reach to global markets. Discover how local digital infrastructure, payment ecosystems, and booking tech are adapting to support this growth.

 Navigating Laos’ Economic Recovery: Stability, Infrastructure, and the Path Forward

Navigating Laos’ Economic Recovery: Stability, Infrastructure, and the Path Forward

Laos' economy stabilizes, driven by tourism & reforms. Learn how the World Bank's economic update impacts the Kip, road infrastructure, and future internet speeds.

 Luang Prabang Among Asia’s Top Holiday Destinations for 2025

Luang Prabang Among Asia’s Top Holiday Destinations for 2025

Discover why Luang Prabang, Laos, was named one of Asia’s top holiday destinations for 2025. Explore its temples, waterfalls, culture, and slow-travel charm.

 Laos Launches Online Arrival Registration for Foreign Travelers

Laos Launches Online Arrival Registration for Foreign Travelers

Laos launches online arrival registration from Sept 2025. Foreign travelers can register online, get a QR code, and skip paper forms at entry.

 Internet Laos Data plans packs 4G 5G 4.5G ETL Lao Telecom Unitel Tplus

Lao PDR’s Digital Leap: Progress, Problems, and What It Means for Internet Users in 2025

Lao PDR is modernizing fast—but is the digital economy working for everyday users? We explore what’s changing and what still holds Laos back in 2025.

 Laos Strengthens Digital Backbone with New Cross-Border Links and National Data Centre Initiative

Laos Strengthens Digital Backbone with New Cross-Border Links and National Data Centre Initiative

Laos expands telecom links and launches National Data Centre study, strengthening digital sovereignty with MTC-GDMS sovereign cloud infrastructure.

 Laos Moves to Boost Revenue Collection with Digital Technology

Laos Moves to Boost Revenue Collection with Digital Technology

 Internet In Laos: Proud Partner of NKSeeds’ Medical Mission in Laos

Internet In Laos: Proud Partner of NKSeeds’ Medical Mission in Laos

Digital 2025 Laos: Key Trends in Internet, Mobile, and Social Media Adoption

Discover key insights on internet, mobile, and social media trends in Laos for 2025. Explore digital growth, mobile-first internet, and rising social media engagement.

 A smartphone screen showing an AI chat interface, symbolizing DeepSeek's low-cost AI models and their potential role in Laos's digital development

DeepSeek and Laos: From Cheap AI Chatbot to Digital Sovereignty

DeepSeek's January 2025 debut wasn't about Lao cultural awareness — it was about AI getting radically cheaper. Two years on, here's what that actually means for Laos: LaoBench's benchmark results, the privacy and censorship record, and the real path to a Lao-language AI stack.

 Laos and Vietnam Launch Cross-Border QR Code Payment System

Laos and Vietnam Launch Cross-Border QR Code Payment System

Laos and Vietnam launch a cross-border QR payment system, enabling seamless transactions in local currencies for tourists and businesses, boosting economic ties.

Top Tips for Staying Connected in Laos: SIM Cards, Wi-Fi, and More

Stay connected in Laos with top SIM cards, Wi-Fi, and hotspots. Order online for hassle-free service and explore the best connectivity solutions tailored for you.

 Laos and China Launch QR Payment System to Boost Cashless Tourism: What It Means for Visitors

Laos and China Launch QR Payment System to Boost Cashless Tourism: What It Means for Visitors

Discover how the Laos-China QR payment system simplifies cashless tourism, enhancing convenience, security, and cross-border payments for travelers.

 ride-hailing services in Vientiane, Laos, Maxim ride-hailing app Vientiane, affordable transportation options in Vientiane, Maxim app download for Vientiane, Maxim vs LOCA in Vientiane, inDrive services in Vientiane, Xansm ride-hailing Vientiane, KOKKOK Move Vientiane, Maxim payment methods Laos, Maxim promo code Vientiane, Maxim launch in Vientiane December 2024, Maxim app features Laos, Maxim driver opportunities Vientiane, Maxim app user reviews Vientiane, Maxim ride options Vientiane, Maxim app installation guide, Maxim customer support Vientiane, Maxim app safety features, Maxim ride-hailing competitors in Laos, Maxim transportation services Vientiane

Maxim Expands to Vientiane: A New Era for Ride-Hailing in Laos

Discover Maxim, the newest ride-hailing app in Vientiane! Affordable rides, flexible payment options, and local driver opportunities. Download now for a 100,000 kip discount!

 AI Journey: А journey in the company of a developer

AI Journey: А journey in the company of a developer

 Exploring Laos: Top Cultural Festivals and Traditions You Shouldn’t Miss

Exploring Laos: Top Cultural Festivals and Traditions You Shouldn’t Miss

Discover Laos' top cultural festivals, including Pi Mai, That Luang, and Boun Ok Phansa. Immerse yourself in traditional ceremonies and vibrant celebrations.

 A Traveler’s Guide to Laos Visas: What EU and US Citizens Need to Know

A Traveler’s Guide to Laos Visas: What EU and US Citizens Need to Know

Learn about Laos visa requirements for EU and US travelers, including eVisa, Visa on Arrival, and embassy options. Get tips for a smooth entry into Laos.

 The China-Laos Railway: A Success Story in Modern Transportation

The China-Laos Railway: A Success Story in Modern Transportation

Explore the China-Laos Railway's success with 3M passengers in 2024, scenic routes, and ongoing ticketing improvements. A milestone in regional transport!

 Mobile Moms: Closing the Nutrition Gap with Tech

Mobile Moms: Closing the Nutrition Gap with Tech

Discover how Laotian women are using smartphones to improve child nutrition. Learn about the innovative project empowering mothers and combating stunting through technology and community engagement.

QR code payment Laos Lao vientiane bcel onepay SIM SIMcard tourists thai

Seamless Payments: Thai Tourists Can Now Use QR Codes for Transactions in Laos

Thai tourists can now use QR codes for seamless payments in Laos, enhancing travel convenience and security with the new cross-border payment system.

 fun activity teens vientiane laos teenagers

Fun Things to Do in Vientiane for Teens (VR, Bowling, Karting…)

A Vientiane teen's guide to the city's best activities! Bowling, airsoft battles, shooting thrills, and go-kart racing await!

 How to Use EZyKip: The Ultimate Guide for Tourists in Laos

How to Use EZyKip: The Ultimate Guide for Tourists in Laos

Learn how to use EZyKip, a mobile app that lets you use Lao currency without local accounts or fees. EZyKip is the ultimate guide for tourists in Laos.

 top attractions with kids in luang prabang laos vientiane 4G sim card telecom internet

Laos named top budget paradise by Australian media

Discover the hidden gem of Southeast Asia! Laos is the ultimate budget paradise, with stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and affordable prices. Book your trip to Laos today and experience the warmth and hospitality of the local people.

 Lao Telecom Launches First 5G Service in Laos (again?)

Lao Telecom Launches First 5G Service in Laos (again?)

Lao Telecom launches the first 5G service in Laos, marking a milestone for the country’s digital transformation. Learn more about the benefits, coverage, and price of the 5G service.

 Power Sockets and Voltage in Laos

Power Sockets and Voltage in Laos

Complete guide to electrical outlets in Laos. Find which plug adapter you need, whether your devices work, and where to buy adapters locally.

 All Aboard: Thailand’s China-built High-Speed Rail to Connect Laos and Bangkok

All Aboard: Thailand’s China-built High-Speed Rail to Connect Laos and Bangkok

Thailand's high-speed rail project connecting Laos and Bangkok. Boosting travel, trade, and economy while preserving heritage. Book LCR train tickets online.

 airplane mode ios iphone save battery life mobile internet laos lao tourism tourist travel to laos flight to laos plane power bank local sim card

7 Tips to Save Your Smartphone Battery Life While Traveling

Maximize your smartphone battery life while exploring Laos! Follow our tips and tricks to save power and stay connected on your travels. Order a local sim card online for convenient delivery to your hotel.

 laos lao pdr mask covid traveler tourism tourist sim card 4g internet

Breathe Easy: How to Comply with Laos’ Mask Policy for Travelers

 watch football thailand world cup 2022 laos lao pdr streaming true truetv truevision

How to watch the World Cup 2022 in Laos

Are you planning to watch the World Cup 2022 in Laos? Don't miss a single kick-off or goal - our comprehensive guide will help you find the best viewing options, from live streaming and cable TV to local sports bars and fan zones. Follow our tips and tricks for a truly unforgettable World Cup experience in the beautiful country of Laos.

 lao tourism sim card evisa travel

Lao eVisa is back!