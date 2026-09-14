Mobile Internet

Riverside street in Pakse, Champasak Province, southern Laos, with cafes and guesthouses along the Sedone River

Is There Internet in Pakse? The Complete Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Guide (2026)

Yes — Pakse has good internet by any traveler's standard. Here's exactly what to expect from 4G mobile data, which carrier actually holds up, which hotels have real Wi-Fi versus advertised Wi-Fi, and how far that coverage reaches once you leave for the Bolaven Plateau or the 4,000 Islands.

 Who Has the Best Mobile Internet in Laos in 2025? The Latest nPerf Barometer Has the Answer

Who Has the Best Mobile Internet in Laos in 2025? The Latest nPerf Barometer Has the Answer

Lao Telecom leads mobile internet in Laos for 2025, with top latency and streaming. Unitel excels in speed. Tplus shows strong growth.

 MTC Internet 4G 5G Laos Lao Telecom

Laos Celebrates 159th World Telecommunication Day: Innovation Drives Sustainable Development!

Laos' telecom boom! 97% village coverage with mobile & 5G launched! Govt. drives digital transformation.

LCR Lao China Railway Travel Laos Tourist Tourism

How to Book Train Tickets in Laos with LCR App

Step-by-step guide to booking Laos-China Railway tickets with the LCR app. Routes, prices, luggage rules, and tips for a smooth journey.

 Loca Pay QR code payment in Laos using an international credit card

Can You Pay in Laos With a Foreign Credit Card? Loca Pay, Lao QR, Fees & Alternatives (2026)

Loca Pay lets foreign visitors scan Lao QR codes with an international card. Here's the honest 2026 picture: the real fee (3% + 5,000 LAK), why small purchases are expensive, what Reddit and app-store reviewers actually report, and how it compares to EzyKip and Moreta Pay.

 Unitel Prepaid SIM Card Vientiane Laos 4G 3G

Unitel Package Guide: Types, Validity & How They Work

How Unitel's data package system works in Laos — duration categories, validity and rollover rules, and how to activate a package — plus where to find today's exact prices and USSD codes.

 Millicom (Tigo) looking for a comeback in Asia

Millicom (Tigo) looking for a comeback in Asia

 ETL launches unlimited data plans

ETL launches unlimited data plans

 LTC to launch the first 4G commercial service in Laos

LTC to launch the first 4G commercial service in Laos

 ETL strikes again

ETL strikes again

 ETL, the first mobile operator…

ETL, the first mobile operator…

Beeline LTE 4G in action

Beeline successfully trials 4G LTE

Beeline launches 3G in Luang Prabang

Laotel enters the 3G price war

 ETL officially announces that its network sucks

ETL officially announces that its network sucks

 How to make cheap local calls with your Android or iPhone

How to make cheap local calls with your Android or iPhone

Beeline launched 3G unlimited packages

Facebook statistics in Laos

Tiered Plan January 2012 (LTC, ETL, Beeline, Planet, Unitel)