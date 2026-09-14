Mobile Internet
Is There Internet in Pakse? The Complete Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Guide (2026)
Yes — Pakse has good internet by any traveler's standard. Here's exactly what to expect from 4G mobile data, which carrier actually holds up, which hotels have real Wi-Fi versus advertised Wi-Fi, and how far that coverage reaches once you leave for the Bolaven Plateau or the 4,000 Islands.
Who Has the Best Mobile Internet in Laos in 2025? The Latest nPerf Barometer Has the Answer
Lao Telecom leads mobile internet in Laos for 2025, with top latency and streaming. Unitel excels in speed. Tplus shows strong growth.
Laos Celebrates 159th World Telecommunication Day: Innovation Drives Sustainable Development!
Laos' telecom boom! 97% village coverage with mobile & 5G launched! Govt. drives digital transformation.
How to Book Train Tickets in Laos with LCR App
Step-by-step guide to booking Laos-China Railway tickets with the LCR app. Routes, prices, luggage rules, and tips for a smooth journey.
Can You Pay in Laos With a Foreign Credit Card? Loca Pay, Lao QR, Fees & Alternatives (2026)
Loca Pay lets foreign visitors scan Lao QR codes with an international card. Here's the honest 2026 picture: the real fee (3% + 5,000 LAK), why small purchases are expensive, what Reddit and app-store reviewers actually report, and how it compares to EzyKip and Moreta Pay.
Unitel Package Guide: Types, Validity & How They Work
How Unitel's data package system works in Laos — duration categories, validity and rollover rules, and how to activate a package — plus where to find today's exact prices and USSD codes.
Millicom (Tigo) looking for a comeback in Asia
ETL launches unlimited data plans
LTC to launch the first 4G commercial service in Laos
ETL strikes again
ETL, the first mobile operator…
Beeline LTE 4G in action
Beeline successfully trials 4G LTE
Beeline launches 3G in Luang Prabang
Laotel enters the 3G price war
ETL officially announces that its network sucks
How to make cheap local calls with your Android or iPhone
Beeline launched 3G unlimited packages
Facebook statistics in Laos
Tiered Plan January 2012 (LTC, ETL, Beeline, Planet, Unitel)