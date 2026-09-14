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Riverside street in Pakse, Champasak Province, southern Laos, with cafes and guesthouses along the Sedone River

Is There Internet in Pakse? The Complete Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Guide (2026)

Yes — Pakse has good internet by any traveler's standard. Here's exactly what to expect from 4G mobile data, which carrier actually holds up, which hotels have real Wi-Fi versus advertised Wi-Fi, and how far that coverage reaches once you leave for the Bolaven Plateau or the 4,000 Islands.

 Laos travel digital checklist showing a smartphone with eSIM QR code, passport, visa, and travel apps arranged on a flat lay

Laos Travel Digital Checklist (2026): eSIM, Visas, Apps, Money & More

Complete digital checklist for Laos travel in 2026 — eSIM, visa, transport apps, payments, maps, and tips to stay connected and organized before you go.

 Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026): Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL and TPLUS

Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026): Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL and TPLUS

Compare internet providers in Laos — Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL, and Beeline. Mobile data plans, fiber home internet, 5G coverage, and eSIM options for travelers in 2026.

 Comparison guide for choosing a local Laos eSIM versus regional roaming eSIM, showing privacy and speed benefits for travelers

How to Choose an eSIM for Laos: Local Network vs Regional Roaming (2026)

Don't let your data route through unknown networks. Why a local Laos eSIM beats Airalo and Holafly for privacy, local app access, and reliability.

 Dual SIM setup diagram showing a home SIM for calls and a Laos eSIM for data

Dual SIM in Laos: Keep Your Home Number, Use a Local eSIM (2026)

Keep your home number active while a Laos eSIM handles data. iPhone and Android setup, and the roaming toggle that catches people out.

 Troubleshooting a Laos eSIM activation on a smartphone

Laos eSIM Not Working? Complete Troubleshooting Guide (2026)

Laos eSIM won't install or activate? Fix QR scanning on the same phone, no-service errors and activation with 121. Step-by-step for iPhone and Android.

 Building Digital Trust: Understanding the 2026 Laos Law on Cybersecurity

Building Digital Trust: Understanding the 2026 Laos Law on Cybersecurity

Discover how the new 2026 Law on Cybersecurity establishes a secure framework for national infrastructure, digital businesses, and consumer trust in Laos.

 The 2026 World Cup in Laos: A Milestone for Digital App Strategy

The 2026 World Cup in Laos: A Milestone for Digital App Strategy

Discover how Unitel’s exclusive broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are driving app adoption and accelerating digital transformation across Laos.

 Digital Infrastructure in Laos: Supporting the New Wave of International Tourism

Digital Infrastructure in Laos: Supporting the New Wave of International Tourism

Laos is expanding its tourism reach to global markets. Discover how local digital infrastructure, payment ecosystems, and booking tech are adapting to support this growth.

 Unitel Leads Lao Fixed-Line Internet in 2026: nPerf Results

Unitel Leads Lao Fixed-Line Internet in 2026: nPerf Results

Unitel takes the #1 spot in the 2026 nPerf fixed-line internet rankings for Lao PDR, overtaking Lao Telecom with massive gains in upload speed and streaming quality.

 Navigating Laos’ Economic Recovery: Stability, Infrastructure, and the Path Forward

Navigating Laos’ Economic Recovery: Stability, Infrastructure, and the Path Forward

Laos' economy stabilizes, driven by tourism & reforms. Learn how the World Bank's economic update impacts the Kip, road infrastructure, and future internet speeds.

 Luang Prabang Among Asia’s Top Holiday Destinations for 2025

Luang Prabang Among Asia’s Top Holiday Destinations for 2025

Discover why Luang Prabang, Laos, was named one of Asia’s top holiday destinations for 2025. Explore its temples, waterfalls, culture, and slow-travel charm.

 Travel eSIMs and Privacy Risks: Why Tourists in Laos Should Think Twice

Travel eSIMs and Privacy Risks: Why Tourists in Laos Should Think Twice

New study warns that travel eSIMs may route data via China. Learn why tourists in Laos should use local eSIMs from Unitel or Lao Telecom.

 Laos Launches Online Arrival Registration for Foreign Travelers

Laos Launches Online Arrival Registration for Foreign Travelers

Laos launches online arrival registration from Sept 2025. Foreign travelers can register online, get a QR code, and skip paper forms at entry.

 Unitel Laos SIM card used for APN configuration

Internet in Laos Partners with Unitel: Laos eSIM Made Simple

Order your Laos eSIM online with Unitel. Instant QR delivery, fast 4G/5G, and no waiting in line. Perfect for travel, business, or long stays.

 Internet Laos Data plans packs 4G 5G 4.5G ETL Lao Telecom Unitel Tplus

Lao PDR’s Digital Leap: Progress, Problems, and What It Means for Internet Users in 2025

Lao PDR is modernizing fast—but is the digital economy working for everyday users? We explore what’s changing and what still holds Laos back in 2025.

 Laos Strengthens Digital Backbone with New Cross-Border Links and National Data Centre Initiative

Laos Strengthens Digital Backbone with New Cross-Border Links and National Data Centre Initiative

Laos expands telecom links and launches National Data Centre study, strengthening digital sovereignty with MTC-GDMS sovereign cloud infrastructure.

 Laos Moves to Boost Revenue Collection with Digital Technology

Laos Moves to Boost Revenue Collection with Digital Technology

 Laos as a Regional Data Center Hub: Potential and Challenges

Laos as a Regional Data Center Hub: Potential and Challenges

Laos emerges as a green energy hub for data centers in Southeast Asia, offering low power costs, abundant land, and growing regional connectivity.

 Laos Explores Blockchain and Digital Assets to Accelerate National Digital Economy

Laos Explores Blockchain and Digital Assets to Accelerate National Digital Economy

Laos explores blockchain and digital assets to boost its national digital economy, enhance services, and drive innovation in Southeast Asia.

 Who Has the Best Mobile Internet in Laos in 2025? The Latest nPerf Barometer Has the Answer

Who Has the Best Mobile Internet in Laos in 2025? The Latest nPerf Barometer Has the Answer

Lao Telecom leads mobile internet in Laos for 2025, with top latency and streaming. Unitel excels in speed. Tplus shows strong growth.

 Why Laos Is Southeast Asia’s Next Data Center and AI Training Hub

Why Laos Is Southeast Asia’s Next Data Center and AI Training Hub

Discover why Laos is the next hotspot for data centers and AI training—green energy, low costs, and strong regional connectivity make it a smart investment.

 Internet In Laos: Proud Partner of NKSeeds’ Medical Mission in Laos

Internet In Laos: Proud Partner of NKSeeds’ Medical Mission in Laos

Digital 2025 Laos: Key Trends in Internet, Mobile, and Social Media Adoption

Discover key insights on internet, mobile, and social media trends in Laos for 2025. Explore digital growth, mobile-first internet, and rising social media engagement.

 A smartphone screen showing an AI chat interface, symbolizing DeepSeek's low-cost AI models and their potential role in Laos's digital development

DeepSeek and Laos: From Cheap AI Chatbot to Digital Sovereignty

DeepSeek's January 2025 debut wasn't about Lao cultural awareness — it was about AI getting radically cheaper. Two years on, here's what that actually means for Laos: LaoBench's benchmark results, the privacy and censorship record, and the real path to a Lao-language AI stack.

 Laos and Vietnam Launch Cross-Border QR Code Payment System

Laos and Vietnam Launch Cross-Border QR Code Payment System

Laos and Vietnam launch a cross-border QR payment system, enabling seamless transactions in local currencies for tourists and businesses, boosting economic ties.

Top Tips for Staying Connected in Laos: SIM Cards, Wi-Fi, and More

Stay connected in Laos with top SIM cards, Wi-Fi, and hotspots. Order online for hassle-free service and explore the best connectivity solutions tailored for you.

 Laos and China Launch QR Payment System to Boost Cashless Tourism: What It Means for Visitors

Laos and China Launch QR Payment System to Boost Cashless Tourism: What It Means for Visitors

Discover how the Laos-China QR payment system simplifies cashless tourism, enhancing convenience, security, and cross-border payments for travelers.

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Maxim Expands to Vientiane: A New Era for Ride-Hailing in Laos

Discover Maxim, the newest ride-hailing app in Vientiane! Affordable rides, flexible payment options, and local driver opportunities. Download now for a 100,000 kip discount!

 AI Journey: А journey in the company of a developer

AI Journey: А journey in the company of a developer

 Exploring Laos: Top Cultural Festivals and Traditions You Shouldn’t Miss

Exploring Laos: Top Cultural Festivals and Traditions You Shouldn’t Miss

Discover Laos' top cultural festivals, including Pi Mai, That Luang, and Boun Ok Phansa. Immerse yourself in traditional ceremonies and vibrant celebrations.

 A Traveler’s Guide to Laos Visas: What EU and US Citizens Need to Know

A Traveler’s Guide to Laos Visas: What EU and US Citizens Need to Know

Learn about Laos visa requirements for EU and US travelers, including eVisa, Visa on Arrival, and embassy options. Get tips for a smooth entry into Laos.

 The China-Laos Railway: A Success Story in Modern Transportation

The China-Laos Railway: A Success Story in Modern Transportation

Explore the China-Laos Railway's success with 3M passengers in 2024, scenic routes, and ongoing ticketing improvements. A milestone in regional transport!

 Mobile Moms: Closing the Nutrition Gap with Tech

Mobile Moms: Closing the Nutrition Gap with Tech

Discover how Laotian women are using smartphones to improve child nutrition. Learn about the innovative project empowering mothers and combating stunting through technology and community engagement.

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Seamless Payments: Thai Tourists Can Now Use QR Codes for Transactions in Laos

Thai tourists can now use QR codes for seamless payments in Laos, enhancing travel convenience and security with the new cross-border payment system.

 MTC Internet 4G 5G Laos Lao Telecom

Laos Celebrates 159th World Telecommunication Day: Innovation Drives Sustainable Development!

Laos' telecom boom! 97% village coverage with mobile & 5G launched! Govt. drives digital transformation.

fun activity teens vientiane laos teenagers

Fun Things to Do in Vientiane for Teens (VR, Bowling, Karting…)

A Vientiane teen's guide to the city's best activities! Bowling, airsoft battles, shooting thrills, and go-kart racing await!

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Laos in the Digital Age: Key Findings from Digital 2024

New Digital 2024 report reveals Laos' booming internet & social media use. Discover key findings & how businesses can win in this growing market

 How to Use EZyKip: The Ultimate Guide for Tourists in Laos

How to Use EZyKip: The Ultimate Guide for Tourists in Laos

Learn how to use EZyKip, a mobile app that lets you use Lao currency without local accounts or fees. EZyKip is the ultimate guide for tourists in Laos.

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Laos named top budget paradise by Australian media

Discover the hidden gem of Southeast Asia! Laos is the ultimate budget paradise, with stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and affordable prices. Book your trip to Laos today and experience the warmth and hospitality of the local people.

 presearch laos privacy crypto

Presearch: A Decentralized, Private and Rewarding Search Engine

Presearch: The Search Engine That Pays You To Search. Learn how you can search the web privately, customize your experience and earn crypto rewards with Presearch.

 Lao Telecom Launches First 5G Service in Laos (again?)

Lao Telecom Launches First 5G Service in Laos (again?)

Lao Telecom launches the first 5G service in Laos, marking a milestone for the country’s digital transformation. Learn more about the benefits, coverage, and price of the 5G service.

 Tuk-tuk ride hailing taxi app

The Best Taxi Apps in Laos: How to Get Around Like a Local

Complete guide to ride-hailing apps in Laos. Compare LocA, Maxim, Indrive, and traditional tuk-tuks — plus how to pay and tip.

 laos sim card registration simcard

SIM Card Registration in Laos: Balancing Security Measures and Privacy Concerns

This article explores the pros and cons of SIM card registration in Laos, and how it affects the privacy and security of mobile users.

 USSD Codes in Laos: A Complete Guide for All Mobile Operators (2026)

USSD Codes in Laos: A Complete Guide for All Mobile Operators (2026)

Every USSD code for Unitel, Lao Telecom and ETL. Check your number, check your balance, register a data package, top up. Updated 2026.

 Laos Digital Economy and Governance

How Laos is Improving Its Digital Economy and Governance: A Case Study

Learn how Laos is transforming its digital economy and governance with innovative solutions and initiatives. Discover the challenges and opportunities that Laos faces in its digital journey.

 LCR Lao China Railway Travel Laos Tourist Tourism

How to Book Train Tickets in Laos with LCR App

Step-by-step guide to booking Laos-China Railway tickets with the LCR app. Routes, prices, luggage rules, and tips for a smooth journey.

 Loca Pay QR code payment in Laos using an international credit card

Can You Pay in Laos With a Foreign Credit Card? Loca Pay, Lao QR, Fees & Alternatives (2026)

Loca Pay lets foreign visitors scan Lao QR codes with an international card. Here's the honest 2026 picture: the real fee (3% + 5,000 LAK), why small purchases are expensive, what Reddit and app-store reviewers actually report, and how it compares to EzyKip and Moreta Pay.

 Power Sockets and Voltage in Laos

Power Sockets and Voltage in Laos

Complete guide to electrical outlets in Laos. Find which plug adapter you need, whether your devices work, and where to buy adapters locally.

 Laos’ Thriving E-Commerce Scene: A Guide for Newcomers

Laos’ Thriving E-Commerce Scene: A Guide for Newcomers

Discover Laos' thriving e-commerce scene with popular platforms like Buylao, Shopping-D, Olaa, Bydala, and One-X Lao. Get tips for successful online shopping in Laos.

 Unitel Prepaid SIM Card Vientiane Laos 4G 3G

Laos SIM Card Guide for travelers in 2023

Stay connected while exploring Laos in 2023 with our guide to the best prepaid SIM cards. Discover the top telecom providers, mobile coverage, and promotions.

 All Aboard: Thailand’s China-built High-Speed Rail to Connect Laos and Bangkok

All Aboard: Thailand’s China-built High-Speed Rail to Connect Laos and Bangkok

Thailand's high-speed rail project connecting Laos and Bangkok. Boosting travel, trade, and economy while preserving heritage. Book LCR train tickets online.

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7 Tips to Save Your Smartphone Battery Life While Traveling

Maximize your smartphone battery life while exploring Laos! Follow our tips and tricks to save power and stay connected on your travels. Order a local sim card online for convenient delivery to your hotel.

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Types of SIM Cards: A Guide

Learn about the different types of SIM cards - Standard, Micro, Nano, Embedded (eSIM), and Dual SIM - and find out which type of SIM card is compatible with your device. Stay connected on your travels with our convenient SIM card delivery service.

 Unitel Prepaid SIM Card Vientiane Laos 4G 3G

Why Tourists Should Avoid Roaming in Laos and Opt for a Local SIM Card

Discover why tourists should avoid roaming in Laos and opt for a local SIM card for better coverage, faster internet, and cost savings. Order now on our website.

 Tethering in Laos: How to Share Your Mobile Internet with Friends and Family

Tethering in Laos: How to Share Your Mobile Internet with Friends and Family

Discover how to share your mobile internet connection in Laos with this complete guide to tethering. Learn the different ways to tether, the best devices to use, the mobile operators in Laos and cost. Get the most out of your mobile internet while traveling in Laos.

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Breathe Easy: How to Comply with Laos’ Mask Policy for Travelers

 Lao Telecom LTC SIM Card Internet Mobile 4G

Say goodbye to roaming charges: The best sim cards for travelers in Laos

Looking for the best SIM card option in Laos? Our expert team has researched and tested the top providers to help you stay connected while traveling in the beautiful country of Laos. Don't miss out on affordable data plans and reliable coverage - check out our top picks for the best SIM cards in Laos today.

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How to watch the World Cup 2022 in Laos

Are you planning to watch the World Cup 2022 in Laos? Don't miss a single kick-off or goal - our comprehensive guide will help you find the best viewing options, from live streaming and cable TV to local sports bars and fan zones. Follow our tips and tricks for a truly unforgettable World Cup experience in the beautiful country of Laos.

 Unitel Prepaid SIM Card Vientiane Laos 4G 3G

Unitel Package Guide: Types, Validity & How They Work

How Unitel's data package system works in Laos — duration categories, validity and rollover rules, and how to activate a package — plus where to find today's exact prices and USSD codes.

 LTC Lao Telecom SIM Card Coffee Vientiane Laos

Is the Internet filtered in Laos?

Is the internet in Laos filtered? Our comprehensive guide will help you understand internet censorship in Laos, including the laws and regulations that govern online content. We'll also provide tips and tricks for accessing blocked websites and protecting your online privacy while in the country. Stay informed and stay connected with our expert guide to internet filtering in Laos.

 Lao Telecom LTC SIM Card Internet Mobile 4G

Lao Telecom Review – Steady Performance & Good Prices

Lao Telecom is one of the oldest and biggest operators in Laos, offering 3G, 4G, and 5G services. LTC also provides fiber broadband services.

 Unitel Mobile Operator Laos Vientiane 4G 3G FTTH Fiber Viettel

Unitel Laos Review: Coverage, Speed & Reliability

An operator review of Unitel in Laos — network coverage, real-world 4G speed, streaming, throttling, eSIM support, and customer support — for travelers deciding whether it's the right network for their trip.

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How fast and reliable is Internet in Laos?

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Crypto in Laos, El Dorado, or Far West?

Laos expects to generate close to $190 million in taxes on the crypto mining and exchange services by the end of 2022

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Laos SIM Card Guide for travelers

Planning a trip to Laos? Don't get stuck without a reliable SIM card. Our expert guide covers the top SIM card options for travelers in Laos, including data plans, coverage, and cost. We'll help you stay connected and make the most of your trip with our recommended SIM cards for travelers in the beautiful country of Laos.

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Useful apps to download before visiting Laos

Must-have apps for traveling Laos in 2026 — from ride-hailing and food delivery to digital payments and eSIM. Don't arrive without these.

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WilI my phone work in Laos?

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Lao eVisa is back!

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Mobile Data Plans in Laos 2022

Compare mobile data plans from Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL & Beeline. Find the cheapest 4G/5G internet package for your trip or stay in Laos.

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How to use my phone in Laos?

Are you preparing for your future trip to Laos? Find out how to buy a local SIM in Laos, how to use your smartphone or a mobile hotspot...

Guest Post: Buy Crypto with Binance P2P

 Unitel FTTH Laos Fiber Internet

Unitel Smashes Home Internet Prices in Laos

Unitel recently launched an attractive FTTH promotion in Laos. With this promotion, the telco positions itself as the cheapest ISP in Laos.

 crypto mining trading Laos Lao License Issue Bitcoin Ethereum

Laos steps foot into crypto as it authorises mining and trading

Laos recently issued 6 licenses for local companies to trial crypto mining and trading. A move to boost an economy crippled by the pandemic.

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How to defeat Ransomware?

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Virtual Private Servers – VPS in Laos

Looking for Virtual Private Server - VPS in Laos? Find out which cloud provider is located in Laos and provide the best virtual servers

 Bitcoin Lao KIP LAK USDT Convert

How to buy Bitcoin with Lao Kip – LAK?

 DNS Server Laos Lao PDR

Which Public DNS Servers are the fastest in Laos?

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Mobile Data Plans in Laos

 Internet Laos Lao Broadband FTTH Mobile 4G

State of the Internet in Laos – Nov 2020

 ETL SIM card and mobile promotion in Vientiane, Laos

ETL APN Settings for 3G, 4G & 5G Internet (2026)

The ETL APN in Laos is etlnet. Setup steps for iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO, plus an honest look at where ETL coverage runs out.

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How to use Spotify in Laos?

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How to choose your home Internet service in Laos?

 Internet Laos Leased Line Circuit MPLS

What is a Private Leased Line?

 Unitel Laos SIM card used for APN configuration

Unitel APN Settings for 3G, 4G & 5G Internet (2026)

APN settings for Unitel 4G Internet in Laos. Get the maximum speed from your Unitel mobile Internet in Lao PDR.

 Lao Telecom LTC SIM card used for APN configuration

LTC Lao Telecom APN Settings for 4G & 5G Internet (2026)

The Lao Telecom APN is ltcnet, and it works for 4G and 5G. Setup steps for iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO, plus what TPlus users need to know.

 Millicom (Tigo) looking for a comeback in Asia

Millicom (Tigo) looking for a comeback in Asia

 ETL launches unlimited data plans

ETL launches unlimited data plans

 Internet Broadband price comparison (Update Nov 2012)

Internet Broadband price comparison (Update Nov 2012)

 LTC to launch the first 4G commercial service in Laos

LTC to launch the first 4G commercial service in Laos

 ETL strikes again

ETL strikes again

 Beeline Internet Laos

Beeline launched new Wimax promotions

 ETL, the first mobile operator…

ETL, the first mobile operator…

Beeline LTE 4G in action

 Which operator in Laos is IPv6 ready?

Which operator in Laos is IPv6 ready?

Lao mobile operators 3G settings

Beeline successfully trials 4G LTE

Beeline launches 3G in Luang Prabang

Laotel enters the 3G price war

 ETL officially announces that its network sucks

ETL officially announces that its network sucks

LaoTel (LTC) cuts ADSL prices

 How to make cheap local calls with your Android or iPhone

How to make cheap local calls with your Android or iPhone

Beeline launched 3G unlimited packages

How to turn your Android phone into a WiFi hotspot

Laotel (LTC) Internet Traffic Analysis

 How to turn your iPhone 4 or 4S into a WiFi hotspot

How to turn your iPhone 4 or 4S into a WiFi hotspot

ETL Internet Traffic Analysis

Beeline Lao Internet Traffic Analysis

Unitel (Star Telecom) Internet Traffic Analysis

Planet Internet Traffic Analysis

Internet is just a big spaghetti plate

Unlock your LTC, Unitel, ETL, Beeline 3G dongles!

Facebook statistics in Laos

Speedtest and Pingtest Servers in Laos

Unlimited Plan January 2012 (LTC, ETL, Beeline, Unitel)

Tiered Plan January 2012 (LTC, ETL, Beeline, Planet, Unitel)

Latency Comparison

SMTP Blacklisting Ranking