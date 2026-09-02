Analysis

Laos travel digital checklist showing a smartphone with eSIM QR code, passport, visa, and travel apps arranged on a flat lay

Laos Travel Digital Checklist (2026): eSIM, Visas, Apps, Money & More

Complete digital checklist for Laos travel in 2026 — eSIM, visa, transport apps, payments, maps, and tips to stay connected and organized before you go.

 Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026): Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL and TPLUS

Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026): Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL and TPLUS

Compare internet providers in Laos — Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL, and Beeline. Mobile data plans, fiber home internet, 5G coverage, and eSIM options for travelers in 2026.

 Laos as a Regional Data Center Hub: Potential and Challenges

Laos as a Regional Data Center Hub: Potential and Challenges

Laos emerges as a green energy hub for data centers in Southeast Asia, offering low power costs, abundant land, and growing regional connectivity.

 Laos Explores Blockchain and Digital Assets to Accelerate National Digital Economy

Laos Explores Blockchain and Digital Assets to Accelerate National Digital Economy

Laos explores blockchain and digital assets to boost its national digital economy, enhance services, and drive innovation in Southeast Asia.

 Why Laos Is Southeast Asia’s Next Data Center and AI Training Hub

Why Laos Is Southeast Asia’s Next Data Center and AI Training Hub

Discover why Laos is the next hotspot for data centers and AI training—green energy, low costs, and strong regional connectivity make it a smart investment.

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Laos in the Digital Age: Key Findings from Digital 2024

New Digital 2024 report reveals Laos' booming internet & social media use. Discover key findings & how businesses can win in this growing market

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Presearch: A Decentralized, Private and Rewarding Search Engine

Presearch: The Search Engine That Pays You To Search. Learn how you can search the web privately, customize your experience and earn crypto rewards with Presearch.

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The Best Taxi Apps in Laos: How to Get Around Like a Local

Complete guide to ride-hailing apps in Laos. Compare LocA, Maxim, Indrive, and traditional tuk-tuks — plus how to pay and tip.

 USSD Codes in Laos: A Complete Guide for All Mobile Operators (2026)

USSD Codes in Laos: A Complete Guide for All Mobile Operators (2026)

Every USSD code for Unitel, Lao Telecom and ETL. Check your number, check your balance, register a data package, top up. Updated 2026.

 Laos Digital Economy and Governance

How Laos is Improving Its Digital Economy and Governance: A Case Study

Learn how Laos is transforming its digital economy and governance with innovative solutions and initiatives. Discover the challenges and opportunities that Laos faces in its digital journey.

 Laos’ Thriving E-Commerce Scene: A Guide for Newcomers

Laos’ Thriving E-Commerce Scene: A Guide for Newcomers

Discover Laos' thriving e-commerce scene with popular platforms like Buylao, Shopping-D, Olaa, Bydala, and One-X Lao. Get tips for successful online shopping in Laos.

 Tethering in Laos: How to Share Your Mobile Internet with Friends and Family

Tethering in Laos: How to Share Your Mobile Internet with Friends and Family

Discover how to share your mobile internet connection in Laos with this complete guide to tethering. Learn the different ways to tether, the best devices to use, the mobile operators in Laos and cost. Get the most out of your mobile internet while traveling in Laos.

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Is the Internet filtered in Laos?

Is the internet in Laos filtered? Our comprehensive guide will help you understand internet censorship in Laos, including the laws and regulations that govern online content. We'll also provide tips and tricks for accessing blocked websites and protecting your online privacy while in the country. Stay informed and stay connected with our expert guide to internet filtering in Laos.

 Lao Telecom LTC SIM Card Internet Mobile 4G

Lao Telecom Review – Steady Performance & Good Prices

Lao Telecom is one of the oldest and biggest operators in Laos, offering 3G, 4G, and 5G services. LTC also provides fiber broadband services.

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Unitel Laos Review: Coverage, Speed & Reliability

An operator review of Unitel in Laos — network coverage, real-world 4G speed, streaming, throttling, eSIM support, and customer support — for travelers deciding whether it's the right network for their trip.

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How fast and reliable is Internet in Laos?

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Crypto in Laos, El Dorado, or Far West?

Laos expects to generate close to $190 million in taxes on the crypto mining and exchange services by the end of 2022

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Useful apps to download before visiting Laos

Must-have apps for traveling Laos in 2026 — from ride-hailing and food delivery to digital payments and eSIM. Don't arrive without these.

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WilI my phone work in Laos?

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Mobile Data Plans in Laos 2022

Compare mobile data plans from Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL & Beeline. Find the cheapest 4G/5G internet package for your trip or stay in Laos.

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How to use my phone in Laos?

Are you preparing for your future trip to Laos? Find out how to buy a local SIM in Laos, how to use your smartphone or a mobile hotspot...

Guest Post: Buy Crypto with Binance P2P

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Laos steps foot into crypto as it authorises mining and trading

Laos recently issued 6 licenses for local companies to trial crypto mining and trading. A move to boost an economy crippled by the pandemic.

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How to defeat Ransomware?

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Virtual Private Servers – VPS in Laos

Looking for Virtual Private Server - VPS in Laos? Find out which cloud provider is located in Laos and provide the best virtual servers

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How to buy Bitcoin with Lao Kip – LAK?

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Mobile Data Plans in Laos

 Internet Laos Lao Broadband FTTH Mobile 4G

State of the Internet in Laos – Nov 2020

 Internet Laos Leased Line Circuit MPLS

What is a Private Leased Line?

 Internet Broadband price comparison (Update Nov 2012)

Internet Broadband price comparison (Update Nov 2012)

 Which operator in Laos is IPv6 ready?

Which operator in Laos is IPv6 ready?

Laotel (LTC) Internet Traffic Analysis

ETL Internet Traffic Analysis

Beeline Lao Internet Traffic Analysis

Unitel (Star Telecom) Internet Traffic Analysis

Planet Internet Traffic Analysis

Internet is just a big spaghetti plate

Speedtest and Pingtest Servers in Laos

Unlimited Plan January 2012 (LTC, ETL, Beeline, Unitel)

Latency Comparison

SMTP Blacklisting Ranking