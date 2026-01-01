Mobile network coverage map

Free tool

A live, crowdsourced map of mobile signal and network quality by area — useful for checking coverage along a route before you travel, especially outside major cities.

Reading the map

Coverage is strongest in cities and along main routes; it naturally thins out in mountains, islands and remote rural areas. This map reflects real, crowdsourced measurements rather than a carrier's own marketing claim.

Want to test your own connection right now instead? Run a speed test, or see every country our eSIMs work in.