Free tool

Check the real download, upload and ping speed of the connection you're on right now — whether that's a travel eSIM, your home Wi-Fi, or a local SIM. Runs entirely in your browser, no app or signup needed.

Why the number matters while travelling

A speed test tells you what your eSIM (or any SIM) is actually delivering right now — handy for confirming a fresh install is connected properly, or comparing networks if you're deciding between a local plan and a regional roaming one.

Curious how a specific country's networks compare? See our coverage map, or browse every country our eSIMs work in.