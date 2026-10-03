Laos Is Building an AI Strategy: From LaoAI to Green AI Data Centres (2026)

The short version: over about sixteen months, Laos has moved from AI policy discussions to a draft National AI Strategy 2026–2035 — approved in principle by the Cabinet in September 2026 and still under revision — alongside a Lao-language AI tool (LaoAI), an AI layer inside government (G-Chat v2), a UNESCO-backed governance framework, a proposed green-compute and data-centre programme including the Savan Nexus campus in Savannakhet, and a growing set of international partnerships. This guide sets out the sequence of events, explains what each step does for Laos, and uses a light analytical lens to show how the pieces fit together. It is written to be useful to anyone trying to understand the country's direction — not to score it.

Last updated: 3 October 2026. The full National AI Strategy text is not yet public; this article tracks what has been officially announced and will be revised as the strategy is finalised.

The maturity level matters. Read throughout, this is a draft strategy (agreed in principle, under revision), an early public-sector deployment (LaoAI in G-Chat v2), and feasibility/pilot infrastructure (data centres, green AI, SEZs) — not completed national AI capability or an operating green data-centre estate. We keep those categories separate from binding policy and from built infrastructure.

Laos' AI strategy in one picture

Laos is not trying to build the next OpenAI. The strategy that has emerged is more practical and, arguably, more achievable: build Lao-language AI capability, put AI inside government, and attract AI-ready infrastructure and investment — then connect all of it to two of the country's existing strengths, clean energy and regional connectivity. The graphic above shows the shape: three workstreams — AI capability, government and industry — feeding into the goal labelled "digital sovereignty", supported by energy and connectivity, and financed through foreign partnerships.

Read that way, the announcements look less like scattered news and more like layers of one emerging programme — though that is an interpretation, not evidence of a single funded implementation plan.

How Laos got here: the sequence, 2025–2026

The clearest way to understand the strategy is chronologically. The order matters: Laos built capability first, then deployed it in government, then began positioning itself internationally, and only then moved to industrial-scale infrastructure ambitions.

The sequence of events, from the first cooperation centre to the September 2026 Cabinet decision and Savan Nexus.

Taken together, the initiatives across these four phases — policy, capability, government deployment, then industrial ambition — are consistent with an emerging national AI programme, although the final strategy, budget, delivery governance and project financing have not yet been published. The remaining question, addressed below, is how much moves from study to construction.

A note on policy status: draft, "approved in principle", or law?

Precision matters here, because these terms are not interchangeable. Where a strategy sits tells you how much is settled: a draft signals direction and intent; approved in principle may authorise continued drafting; formally adopted typically requires an identifiable decision, decree or published text; and binding regulation or an AI law is a different category entirely.

In the public record, Laos' AI strategy is a draft that the Cabinet approved in principle in September 2026 and sent back for revision — a signal of political direction and preparation for implementation planning, not a formally adopted legal instrument. Nothing in the corroborating material establishes a dedicated Lao AI law, a standalone AI regulator, or enforceable AI regulation. As of October 2026 the final strategy text has not been published, so the specific measures remain proposals. We therefore describe it throughout as a draft strategy, and treat policy direction and binding rules as separate things.

What each step does for Laos

Governments pursue AI for concrete reasons, and Laos' choices map onto clear national goals. Framed that way, the strategy is best understood as a development programme with several simultaneous benefits.

A national digital milestone. LaoAI was presented as a national system and a gift to the Lao people for the 50th anniversary of the Lao PDR — a visible, Lao-language AI tool the state can point to.

LaoAI was presented as a national system and a gift to the Lao people for the 50th anniversary of the Lao PDR — a visible, Lao-language AI tool the state can point to. More efficient public administration. G-Chat v2 with LaoAI supports document summarisation, drafting official correspondence, and access to laws and regulations, alongside training for civil servants across ministries and provinces.

G-Chat v2 with LaoAI supports document summarisation, drafting official correspondence, and access to laws and regulations, alongside training for civil servants across ministries and provinces. Better services for citizens. The stated focus areas — agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, culture and governance — target information access and public services, with health as the first named sector through the National Health AI Platform.

The stated focus areas — agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, culture and governance — target information access and public services, with health as the first named sector through the National Health AI Platform. Protecting language and culture. Building Lao-language datasets and models helps keep the Lao language well-represented in a technology landscape dominated by a few large languages.

Building Lao-language datasets and models helps keep the Lao language well-represented in a technology landscape dominated by a few large languages. Lower administrative friction. The Invest-in-Laos platform's use of AI, OCR and centralised databases aims to speed up investment approvals and reduce paperwork.

The Invest-in-Laos platform's use of AI, OCR and centralised databases aims to speed up investment approvals and reduce paperwork. Economic diversification. The 2026–2030 investment agenda explicitly names data centres, AI, IT and fintech as priority fields — part of a shift toward higher-value, less resource-dependent growth.

The 2026–2030 investment agenda explicitly names data centres, AI, IT and fintech as priority fields — part of a shift toward higher-value, less resource-dependent growth. Monetising electricity beyond export. Green-powered computing is a way to sell not just electricity but the compute, cloud and AI services it can power — the clearest expression of which is the proposed Green AI data centre concept and the AI special economic zone.

Green-powered computing is a way to sell not just electricity but the compute, cloud and AI services it can power — the clearest expression of which is the proposed Green AI data centre concept and the AI special economic zone. Jobs, skills and technology transfer. AI campuses and programmes bring construction and technical employment, training and knowledge transfer; the Lao AI Skills Dialogue and university cooperation aim to grow local capability over time.

AI campuses and programmes bring construction and technical employment, training and knowledge transfer; the Lao AI Skills Dialogue and university cooperation aim to grow local capability over time. Stronger public institutions. A national AI strategy, UNESCO-aligned governance work and a National Data Center build the public institutions needed to govern AI, not merely consume it.

A national AI strategy, UNESCO-aligned governance work and a National Data Center build the public institutions needed to govern AI, not merely consume it. Regional and international standing. Government material describes Laos as a prospective or founding participant in WAICO (no public founding instrument or member list yet identified), alongside engagement with ASEAN, UNESCO, Korea and Singapore and hosting a China–ASEAN AI platform — placing Laos among participants in AI governance rather than on the sidelines.

Government material describes Laos as a prospective or founding participant in WAICO (no public founding instrument or member list yet identified), alongside engagement with ASEAN, UNESCO, Korea and Singapore and hosting a China–ASEAN AI platform — placing Laos among participants in AI governance rather than on the sidelines. Alignment with SEZ and FDI policy. Savan Nexus sits inside the existing Savan Park special economic zone, tying the AI ambition to the country's established investment-promotion machinery.

Reading the strategy: a light sovereignty lens

To see whether these pieces reinforce one another, it helps to read each initiative against five factors: Agency (skills, institutions, governance — the ability to make choices), and the four things that capability buys — Data Custody, Continuity, Economic Freedom and Access to Services. Agency acts as the multiplier; the others are outcomes. The point is not that Laos should own everything, but that it is building the capacity to choose.

A simple lens for reading each initiative: Agency as the multiplier, and four outcomes it supports.

Laos AI initiative Agency Data custody Continuity Economic freedom Access to services National AI Strategy ↑↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ LaoAI / Lao-language AI ↑ ↑↑ ↑ ↑ ↑↑ G-Chat + LaoAI ↑↑ ↑↑ ↑ → ↑↑ AI skills / training ↑↑ ↑ ↑ ↑↑ ↑ AI-ready data centres ↑ ↑ ↑↑ ↑↑ → Green AI / energy strategy ↑ → ↑↑ ↑↑ → AI-SEZ / Savan Nexus ↑ → ↑ ↑↑ → International AI partnerships ↑↑ →/↓ ↑ ↑↑ ↑ AI governance / UNESCO work ↑↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ Arrows show the direction of effect if an initiative is implemented — a reading aid, not a score.

Two observations. First, most initiatives support several factors at once, which is consistent with an emerging national programme rather than isolated projects — though whether they become an integrated implementation plan depends on publication of the final strategy, funding, institutional mandates and execution milestones. Second, skills and institutions — Agency — appear repeatedly as the factor the strategy itself treats as the foundation, and it is exactly where the government's own September 2026 revision instructions concentrate: personnel, institutions, databases and clear priority uses.

What is already running — and what is still a plan

It is worth separating what exists today from what is proposed, because AI announcements are easy to over-read. The table below is our best current assessment.

Initiative Status What it is LaoAI (system + app) Publicly launched / early deployment A Lao government-facing AI system with a public mobile app; Lao, Chinese and English G-Chat v2 + LaoAI Publicly launched / early deployment Government communication platform with AI assistance for civil servants Lao-language data programme Active Workshops and cooperation to build high-quality Lao-language datasets AI governance programme Active UNESCO readiness work and AI Singapore/NUS engagement China–Laos AI cooperation centre Active Cooperation platform for training, applications and language technology Invest-in-Laos AI/OCR platform Active AI-assisted investment processing Savan Nexus AI & Digital Campus Feasibility Proposed ~2 MW initial AI-ready Tier III campus in Savan Park, Savannakhet (reported specifications; feasibility stage) Vientiane AI-SEZ / Green AI Feasibility Study for green-powered AI infrastructure and an SEZ over 150 hectares ~1 GW Green AI data centre Proposed concept A large clean-energy AI infrastructure ambition under study ASEAN Digital and AI Hub (Menas Capital) MoU Framework agreement; scope, site and funding not publicly detailed National Health AI Platform Feasibility Study for AI in public health and medical records "Publicly launched / early deployment" means publicly launched or demonstrated; it does not imply wide routine adoption. "Feasibility"/"MoU"/"proposed" means the outcome is not yet committed.

This is a normal and healthy picture for a country at this stage: strong capability and governance work already running, with the large physical infrastructure in the study and investment-attraction phase. The distinction matters mainly because installed megawatts and signed MoUs are often reported as though they were the same thing. In Laos' case, the practical test over the next year is how many of the feasibility projects advance to construction and operation.

Two caveats on the "publicly launched / early deployment" label. First, for LaoAI and G-Chat v2 it means publicly launched and demonstrated for government use; the extent of routine, production use across ministries and provinces has not been independently quantified, and the public record does not establish LaoAI's model ownership, data-residency or security arrangements — it is best described as a government productivity and digital-administration tool rather than a proven sovereign model. Second, "strategy" throughout this article means a draft approved in principle, not adopted law.

Who is helping Laos build AI

One of the more distinctive features of Laos' approach is that it works with several international partners rather than relying on a single technology bloc. Each partner contributes a different layer.

Laos' partners and the layer each is most associated with.

Partner Main contribution China / Guangxi AI models, Lao-language technology, applications, cooperation platform UAE / G42 ecosystem AI infrastructure, data-centre interest and investment (G42 discussions; Menas Capital MoU) Singapore / AI Singapore AI governance and institutional capacity UNESCO AI readiness, ethics and governance framework Australia High-quality Lao-language data and AI capacity Korea AI policy and digital-government experience ASEAN Foundation Skills and regional AI capacity building GDMS Domestic sovereign cloud and data-centre infrastructure Private developers Data centres, special economic zones and campuses (e.g. Silicon Tech Park, Savan Nexus) Partnerships are grouped by their primary role; several overlap in practice.

The Savan Nexus signing also drew infrastructure vendors — Comin Asia and Nokia were present, with Nokia presenting on AI and digital infrastructure. Vendor participation signals commercial interest in the project, but it is not a financial commitment.

This diversified partnership portfolio may reduce reliance on any single external technology provider — a reading of the portfolio's shape, not a stated government doctrine. Working across several partners lets Laos assemble capability without formal alignment to a single provider. In a small economy, that breadth of options is itself a form of strategic capability.

The green-compute idea: turning electricity into digital exports

The most economically interesting part of the strategy is the attempt to link Laos' energy position to computing. The country already produces large amounts of hydropower and is developing wind and solar; the idea is to use some of that clean electricity to power data centres and AI workloads, and to sell the resulting compute, cloud and digital services rather than only exporting power.

The proposed ~1 GW "Lao Green AI Data Center" concept and the AI special economic zone are the clearest statements of this ambition, and Savan Nexus — with renewable energy among its proposed components — is the first project to put it in a specific location. On the ~1 GW figure specifically: it is reported by MTC as a preliminary concept — no public financing, site allocation, power-purchase agreement, grid interconnection, construction procurement or customer commitment has been identified. If it works, it would address a long-standing question for Laos: how to capture more value from its energy resources. The practical requirements — reliable grid capacity, power agreements, fibre routes, cooling, and customers — are substantial, which is why the projects are being studied carefully before construction.

Put plainly: Laos is exploring green-energy-powered AI infrastructure — including an AI Innovation Center pilot and a proposed AI-focused special economic zone in Vientiane — and is seeking investment in data centres and AI. It has not built or commissioned green AI data centres, and it is not yet a green-compute hub. The 2025 MoU and feasibility study are real; an operating site is not.

Hydropower may create an opportunity for lower-carbon AI compute, but that is a project-level claim rather than a national guarantee. Confirming it would require the facility's power contract, grid mix, backup generation, cooling and water use, and any renewable-energy accounting.

How we checked this

This article is based on publicly available official and media sources: the Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC/MOTC) and Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPT) announcements (including Lao-language material), KPL, Vientiane Times, Invest Laos, UNESCO, the NUS/AI Singapore governance roundtable report, ISEAS, and major regional media. Sources are linked inline throughout the timeline and listed below. Unless stated otherwise, dates reflect the first public announcement of an item. Where a claim is a proposal or study rather than an implemented fact, we say so explicitly.

What we could not verify

Some widely repeated claims are not yet supported by public documentation, and we have not presented them as fact:

The full text of the National AI Strategy 2026–2035, its budget, responsible-agency matrix and KPIs — approved in principle, not yet published.

Any committed large GPU deployment, hyperscaler tenant, or confirmed power-purchase agreement specific to AI workloads.

The detailed scope, site, funding and equity of the ASEAN Digital and AI Hub associated with Menas Capital.

Any direct link between a specific southern Laos wind project and an AI data centre; renewable energy is a stated component, but the connection is not yet documented.

The technical and governance specifics of LaoAI: model ownership and IP rights; whether the core model is trained domestically, fine-tuned, licensed or API-backed; training-corpus governance and consent; data-residency and cross-border inference; cybersecurity assurance, red teaming and independent benchmarking; access rules for government and private users; and privacy, retention and audit controls.

Any dedicated Lao AI law, standalone AI regulator or AI-specific rules; the strategy is a draft approved in principle, and no binding AI regulation has been identified.

These are open questions, not conclusions. They are also the items most worth watching.

What to watch in 2027

The next twelve months will show whether the strategy moves from announcement to operation. The most informative signals will be:

The final National AI Strategy , with a funded implementation plan, lead agency, milestones and measurement.

, with a funded implementation plan, lead agency, milestones and measurement. GPU and compute procurement — concrete numbers of accelerators actually installed in Laos.

— concrete numbers of accelerators actually installed in Laos. Power commitments — megawatts allocated, power-purchase agreements, grid connections and renewable sources.

— megawatts allocated, power-purchase agreements, grid connections and renewable sources. First commercial AI tenants — companies signing real capacity agreements, not just expressing interest.

— companies signing real capacity agreements, not just expressing interest. Savan Nexus progress — feasibility → land allocation → power agreement → financing → construction.

— feasibility → land allocation → power agreement → financing → construction. Government AI workloads — how many ministries use LaoAI in daily work, and for what.

— how many ministries use LaoAI in daily work, and for what. Talent and institutions — university programmes, AI training numbers and research capacity, which the strategy itself identifies as foundational.

Laos has assembled the components of a national AI strategy faster than most observers expected from a country of its size. The direction is visible — local-language AI, government applications, governance, domestic infrastructure ambitions and proposed green-powered compute. What remains is execution: turning feasibility studies into operating capacity, and capability into lasting institutions. That is the story to follow.

Sources and further reading

The primary and official sources behind the milestones in this article: