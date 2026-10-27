Thailand's AIS to Buy an Indirect 24.01% of Lao Telecom

Published October 27, 2026

Thailand’s largest mobile operator, Advanced Info Service (AIS), has agreed to invest about THB 1.46 billion (reported as $43.35 million) to hold an indirect 24.01% of Lao Telecom. The deal is not complete: AIS expects to sign and close it by 31 December 2026.

How the stake is structured

AIS is not buying Lao Telecom shares directly. According to Light Reading’s report on the SET filing, the deal runs through three layers:

AIS’s subsidiary, AIS Inter Venture Company Limited (AIV), buys 49% of Shennington Investment (SHEN), a Singapore-based holding company, from Asia Mobile Holdings.

SHEN owns 49% of Lao Telecommunication Public Company.

49% of 49% gives AIS the indirect 24.01%.

Gulf Space Technology (formerly Thaicom) keeps the other 51% of SHEN. AIV also takes over the rights under the existing loan agreement between Asia Mobile and SHEN.

Kaohoon International’s account of the same disclosure puts the price at about THB 1,463 million and dates the board decision to 20 October 2026, with the announcement on 21 October. It adds that the deal counts as a connected-person transaction, because AIS and the seller share Temasek Holdings as a major shareholder.

Why AIS says it is doing this

In its filing, as reported by Light Reading, AIS describes Laos as a relatively underpenetrated, under-invested telecom market with room to grow, and points to digital services and cross-border connectivity linking China and Vietnam. Kaohoon quotes the board as finding the transaction reasonable, for its potential long-term revenue and steady cash flow.

What it means for visitors

Nothing changes today. No change to Lao Telecom’s tourist plans, prices or coverage has been announced, and a minority indirect stake does not by itself merge the two networks. We will update this page if either company publishes plans that affect roaming or visitor SIMs.

For background on the Lao operator, see our Lao Telecom review and the report on its 5G launch. Lao Telecom was founded in 1996 as a joint venture between the Lao government and Shenington Investments, according to International Finance.

Sources: Light Reading, Kaohoon International, bne IntelliNews (headline only, page not readable by us).