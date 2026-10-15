Why a Top Travel Advisor Calls Laos 'Southeast Asia's Most Overlooked Destination'
Published
Jack Tydeman, a Travel+Leisure A-List advisor who specializes in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam trips, is making the case that Laos is “Southeast Asia’s most overlooked destination,” as Travel+Leisure reports. It’s a different pitch from the usual “hidden gem” marketing copy: a working advisor explaining why he routes clients here instead of the more obvious choices.
Luang Prabang as the centerpiece, not a stopover
Most itineraries treat Luang Prabang as a one or two-night stop wedged between bigger stays in Bangkok or Hanoi. Tydeman positions it as worth the trip on its own: a UNESCO World Heritage city and, in his framing, the center of Lao Buddhism. For lodging, he points to smaller, distinctive properties over international chains. La Folie Lodge, the only hotel on Don Daeng island, is his specific pick.
Getting to Don Daeng island
Don Daeng sits across the Mekong from Champasak, inside the UNESCO-protected Vat Phu area, and it’s car-free, which is most of the appeal. Getting there starts with a flight into Pakse, then a roughly 35km transfer to Champasak or Ban Meuang, where a short boat crossing takes you across. Most lodge bookings include that boat transfer, and some operators run private minivans straight from Pakse or Ubon Ratchathani airport in Thailand, according to the lodge’s own booking details. Southern Laos runs on a slower travel rhythm than the north, so build in a buffer day around the transfer rather than scheduling it tight against a flight.
If Pakse is your entry point anyway, our Pakse connectivity guide covers what data coverage looks like in the south before you head out toward Champasak.
It’s not just one advisor’s opinion
This lines up with a broader shift in how the travel industry talks about Laos this year. Duncan Greenfield-Turk, founder of Global Travel Moments, makes a similar case in coverage from asianews.network: that improved regional access and quieter luxury hotels like Rosewood Luang Prabang let travelers get culturally rich experiences without the crowds found elsewhere in the region.
Both pieces are framed around higher-end travel specifically. Neither says anything about budget or mid-range pricing, so if you’re backpacking rather than booking a luxury lodge, the “fewer crowds” pitch may hold less true in practice at Luang Prabang’s main sights, where budget travelers already congregate in similar numbers to everywhere else in the region.
Frequently asked questions
Why does Travel+Leisure call Laos overlooked? +
Travel+Leisure A-List advisor Jack Tydeman, who specializes in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam trips, argues Laos gets passed over by travelers defaulting to Thailand or Vietnam, despite comparable cultural depth and far fewer crowds.
What does the advisor recommend seeing in Laos? +
Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage city and the center of Lao Buddhism, tops the list. For lodging, he names La Folie Lodge on Don Daeng island, the only hotel on the island.
How do you get to Don Daeng island and La Folie Lodge? +
Fly into Pakse, then take a private transfer about 35km to Champasak or Ban Meuang, where a boat crosses to the car-free island. Most bookings include the boat transfer; some operators also run private minivans direct from Pakse or Ubon Ratchathani airports.
Is Laos getting more attention from the travel industry in 2026? +
Yes. Laos has been named among top destinations to watch for 2026 by multiple travel-industry insiders, who point to improved regional access and higher-end hotel openings like Rosewood Luang Prabang.