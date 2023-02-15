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2 articles tagged "pakse".
Is There Internet in Pakse? The Complete Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Guide (2026)
Yes — Pakse has good internet by any traveler's standard. Here's exactly what to expect from 4G mobile data, which carrier actually holds up, which hotels have real Wi-Fi versus advertised Wi-Fi, and how far that coverage reaches once you leave for the Bolaven Plateau or the 4,000 Islands.
The International Airports of Laos: Gateways to a Fascinating Culture
Laos' four international airports (Wattay, Luang Prabang, Pakse and Savannakhet), with 2026 routes, the Wattay upgrade underway, and how to get connected on arrival.