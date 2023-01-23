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2 articles tagged "roaming".
Viettel Rolls Out Dedicated Roaming Packages for Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia
Viettel's IRU/CR/IR roaming packages cover Vietnam, Laos (Unitel) and Cambodia (Metfone) on one number, thanks to one company owning all three networks — and why that's also what makes a single Laos-Cambodia-Vietnam eSIM possible.
Why Tourists Should Avoid Roaming in Laos and Opt for a Local SIM Card
Discover why tourists should avoid roaming in Laos and opt for a local SIM card for better coverage, faster internet, and cost savings. Order now on our website.