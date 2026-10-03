Laos Tech Digest · 2640

Week of September 28, 2026 – October 4, 2026

The week in brief

Laos’s technology news this week came from foreign partners rather than domestic operators. Kaspersky signed two cooperation agreements with Lao operator Best Telecom and its affiliate Sysmatik to bring consumer security products and a mobile-security SDK to Laos, and Sber added Laos to its ruble QR payment network for tourists. Neither disclosed Lao pricing or a launch date, and Sber gave no figure for how widely its QR service is accepted in Laos.

News

Kaspersky bundles its consumer security products with Best Telecom

What happened: On 30 September, Kaspersky announced two agreements signed during a visit by founder and CEO Eugene Kaspersky to Laos. A distribution agreement with Best Telecom gives eligible customers access to Kaspersky Standard, Kaspersky Premium and Kaspersky Safe Kids through a bundled service model. A separate memorandum between Kaspersky and Sysmatik, an IT firm affiliated with Best Telecom, covers the rollout of the Kaspersky Mobile Security SDK for Android and iOS, aimed at malware and phishing protection in the group’s financial-services platforms. Kaspersky named no Lao price or launch date. Read the original: PR Newswire

Sber adds Laos to its ruble QR payment network for tourists

What happened: On 29 September, Sber said its clients can now pay by QR code in Laos and Cambodia using the two countries’ national standards, Lao QR and KHQR, with the amount converted automatically to rubles and shown in both local currency and rubles. Sber said Cambodia’s system covers more than 4 million retail outlets but gave no acceptance figure for Laos. The two countries became the 14th and 15th in a service that already includes Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines; it requires SberBank Online 16.10+ on Android or 17.0+ on iOS. Read the original: www1.ru