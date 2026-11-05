Laos Tech Digest · 2644

Week of October 26, 2026 – November 1, 2026

The week in brief

Thailand’s AIS approved a USD 43.35 million investment giving it a 24.01% indirect stake in Lao Telecom, the main technology development of the week. Elsewhere, the state power utility EDL signed an agreement for an AI-driven smart grid project, Lao Telecom signed a digital transformation MoU with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and last week’s Lao Digital Week produced one concrete service: on-site digital ID and LAeID registration.

News

AIS approves USD 43.35 million investment for an indirect Lao Telecom stake

What happened: Thailand’s Advanced Info Service (AIS) has approved a USD 43.35 million investment that gives it a 24.01% indirect stake in Lao Telecom (LTC), according to Light Reading, Telecompaper and Communications Today (28–31 October). The outlets frame the deal differently: Telecompaper’s headline refers to a 49% stake, while its text and the other reports describe the effective holding as 24.01% indirect. No completion date has been given, and nothing has been announced about changes to Lao services, prices or coverage. Read the original: Light Reading · Telecompaper · Communications Today

EDL and VP.Start sign agreement for an AI-driven smart grid project

What happened: Electricité du Laos (EDL) and the Cambodian climate-tech provider VP.Start have signed an agreement to launch an AI-driven smart grid modernisation project in Laos, with support from the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). GGGI’s announcement carries a 15 October dateline; no budget, deployment timeline or technical scope has been published. Read the original: GGGI

Lao Digital Week hosted digital ID and LAeID registration services

What happened: The Department of Population Management and Civil Registration (Department 509) of the Ministry of Public Security provided digital ID card and LAeID registration services at Lao Digital Week in Vientiane (21–25 October), KPL reports. The event itself was covered in edition 2643; no follow-up products, budgets or timelines have been announced. Read the original: KPL

Lao Telecom and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce sign a digital transformation MoU

What happened: Lao Telecom and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance digital transformation, at a ceremony attended by Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Phouththavanh Nanthavong and a deputy minister of Technology and Communications, KPL reports. No project list, budget or timeline has been published. Read the original: KPL

Maybank’s MAE app extends Alipay+ QR payments to Laos

What happened: Malaysia’s Maybank has enabled its MAE app’s Scan & Pay feature in Laos through Alipay+, alongside mainland China, South Korea and the Philippines, Soyacincau reported on 29 October. Maybank customers can pay by scanning QR codes at Alipay+ partner merchants in Laos; the size of the merchant network in Laos has not been disclosed. Read the original: Soyacincau

foodpanda’s customer support in Laos moves to Toku’s AI platform

What happened: Toku, a Singapore-listed AI customer-experience company, announced on 29 October that foodpanda now uses its platform to handle customer conversations in Laos and Cambodia. The announcement covers a support-channel change only; no usage figures or service levels were given. Read the original: Laotian Times

Why it matters

AIS’s entry into Lao telecom

Lao Telecom has been the busiest domestic operator on the partnership front this autumn: a 15-year ICT and AI agreement with the National University of Laos (edition 2642), a digital transformation MoU with MoIC this week, and now a foreign strategic investor. The AIS transaction is at the investment-approval stage — the reports available give no completion date and say nothing about what would change for Lao customers. The deal structure is also not reported consistently (a 24.01% indirect stake in LTC in three reports, a 49% figure in one headline), so the exact shareholding chain is not yet clear.

Cross-border QR payments keep widening

Maybank joins a lengthening list of foreign payment apps that work in Laos: the Laos–China QR link launched in 2025 (see our Laos–China QR payments explainer), Thai bank apps have worked through Thai QR payments in Laos since 2024, and Sber added Lao QR for ruble payments in September (edition 2640). For visitors, each addition reduces the need for cash on small purchases — but as with the earlier launches, no merchant-acceptance figures for Laos have been published.