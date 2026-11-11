Laos Tech Digest · 2645

Week of November 2, 2026 – November 8, 2026

The week in brief

A quiet week in Lao technology. The clearest development was Vietnam and Laos setting out deeper cooperation on digital signatures and trust services, while a Vietnamese credit-information delegation shared experience with the Bank of the Lao PDR. No new Lao products, prices or launch dates were announced.

News

Vietnam and Laos set out cooperation on digital signatures and trust services

What happened: Vietnam and Laos are strengthening cooperation on digital signatures and trust services, vietnam.vn reports. The named areas include developing digital signatures and completing the legal framework for trusted services. The published summary gives no timetable, signed text or budget. Read the original: vietnam.vn

Vietnamese credit-information centre shares experience with the Lao central bank

What happened: Vietnam’s Credit Information Center (CIC) shared experience and offered support to improve credit information operating capacity in Laos, at the invitation of the Bank of the Lao PDR and under the direction of the governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, Lao Dong reports. The report names no projects, budget or timeline. Read the original: Lao Dong

Why it matters

Vietnam–Laos digital cooperation keeps building

This is the third Vietnam–Laos digital-government item in a month: Vietnam’s handover of a population and citizen ID system in October (editions 2641–2642), the Vietnamese prime minister’s call during his October visit for Unitel to help build Laos’s digital ecosystem (edition 2641), and now digital signatures and trust services. Cross-border recognition of electronic signatures is the practical step to watch for businesses and public agencies, but nothing concrete has been announced yet. For background on Laos’s digital-trust framework, see our explainer on the 2026 Law on Cybersecurity.