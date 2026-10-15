Laos Travel Digest · 2641

Week of October 5, 2026 – October 11, 2026

The week in brief

A quiet week for Laos travel: three items, none of which changes what a traveller can book today. Laos and Thailand moved a Luang Prabang bridge project toward construction, Laos transferred tourism licensing decisions to provincial and district authorities, and Vietnam Airlines announced a tourism-promotion partnership with Laos and Cambodia. No change to visa or entry rules and no new transport timetable was reported in this window, and we found no new reporting on the Boten–Vientiane morning train or Thai Airways’ additional Vientiane flight covered in #2640.

News

Laos and Thailand move a Luang Prabang bridge project toward construction

What happened: Laos and Thailand advanced a planned bridge at Luang Prabang toward the construction stage, the Laotian Times reported on 5 October. Alignment, cost and timing were not in the collected record, so this remains an early-stage project rather than a link travellers can use.

Read the original: Laotian Times, 5 Oct

Laos shifts tourism licensing to provincial and district authorities

What happened: Laos has transferred tourism licensing authority from the central government to provincial and district administrations, the Laotian Times reported on 9 October. Decisions that were previously taken centrally are now handled at provincial and district level.

Read the original: Laotian Times, 9 Oct

Vietnam Airlines announces a tourism-promotion partnership with Laos and Cambodia

What happened: Vietnam Airlines has entered a partnership with Laos and Cambodia to promote tourism in Indochina, Vietnam.vn reported on 10 October. We found no Lao-side announcement of the same partnership in this window.

Read the original: Vietnam.vn, 10 Oct