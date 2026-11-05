Laos Travel Digest · 2644

Week of October 26, 2026 – November 1, 2026

The week in brief

A quiet week for travel news, with two developments. Laos and Cambodia marked 70 years of diplomatic relations with a push for joint tourism under a “Two Countries, One Destination” slogan, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism held a meeting on tourism standards and service quality in Vientiane.

News

Laos and Cambodia step up tourism cooperation as ties turn 70

What happened: Laos and Cambodia marked 70 years of diplomatic relations with tourism-cooperation activities held 19–22 October in Stung Treng, Cambodia, KPL reports. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet highlighted efforts to promote tourist flows between the two countries (Khmer Times, 31 October), and the two sides are promoting joint tourism under a “Two Countries, One Destination” slogan with plans to improve cross-border tourism links. No specific measures, routes or dates have been announced. Read the original: KPL · Khmer Times

Meeting on tourism standards to improve service quality

What happened: The Ministry of Culture and Tourism, together with the Vientiane Department of Culture and Tourism, held a meeting on 19 October on tourism standards aimed at improving service quality, co-chaired by Alounny Panyasith, deputy director of the Vientiane department, KPL reports. The report names no new standards, measures or timeline. Read the original: KPL