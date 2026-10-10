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#Laos tourism
2 articles tagged "Laos tourism".
Laos Shifts Tourism Business Licensing to Provincial and District Authorities (2026)
Laos is restructuring who licenses and inspects tourism businesses: the central ministry keeps oversight of foreign-invested and international operators, while provinces and districts take on most local businesses, guesthouses and homestays.
Laos's 2026 Tourism Rankings: Third-Fastest Improving, Second in ASEAN Ecotourism
Two independent 2026 rankings put Laos in the spotlight: third-highest improvement worldwide on the WEF Travel & Tourism Development Index, and second in ASEAN for ecotourism. What each actually measures.