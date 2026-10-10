Laos's 2026 Tourism Rankings: Third-Fastest Improving, Second in ASEAN Ecotourism

Published October 10, 2026

Short answer: two independent 2026 rankings, from different organizations measuring different things, both put Laos near the top of their respective lists. The World Economic Forum's Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) found Laos improved faster than all but two countries worldwide between 2024 and 2026. Separately, US News & World Report placed Laos second in ASEAN for ecotourism. Neither is a visitor-numbers ranking or a government announcement — both are third-party assessments, and this piece explains exactly what each one measured.

Third-fastest-improving tourism sector worldwide

The World Economic Forum's Travel & Tourism Development Index is a biennial assessment of the conditions that let tourism develop sustainably and resiliently — infrastructure, air connectivity, tourist services, natural and cultural resources, business conditions and sustainability. It is not a count of arrivals or revenue; a country can score well here while still receiving relatively few visitors, if the underlying conditions for tourism to grow are strong.

Between the 2024 and 2026 editions, Laos's TTDI score rose 6.1% — the third-largest improvement of any country the index covers:

Rank Country Score improvement 2024→2026 1 Albania 7.0% 2 Vietnam 6.3% 3 Laos 6.1% 4 Qatar 6.0% 5 Malaysia 5.8% 6 Thailand 5.6%

Source: World Economic Forum, Travel & Tourism Development Index, 2026 edition. (Asia News Network reporting)

What this doesn't tell you: the TTDI measures enabling conditions, not current visitor satisfaction, pricing, or safety. A rising score reflects investment and structural improvement over the two-year window, not a guarantee of what any individual traveler will experience today.

Second in ASEAN for ecotourism

Separately, US News & World Report published an ecotourism ranking (article dated 17 September 2026) placing Laos second among ASEAN countries and 22nd globally, behind Cambodia (first in ASEAN, 17th globally). (Asia News Network reporting)

What we couldn't verify: the source article doesn't publish US News & World Report's exact scoring methodology or criteria weighting, so we can't independently assess how the ranking was calculated. Treat it as a reputable outlet's published ranking, not a transparent, independently-reproducible scientific measurement.

Taken together with Laos's genuine ecotourism assets — Nakai-Nam Theun and Hin Nam No national parks, the Bolaven Plateau, the Nam Ha protected areas in the north — the ranking is consistent with a broader pattern of international recognition for Laos's natural-tourism positioning in 2026, even without a single transparent methodology to audit.

How these two rankings relate to each other

They're not measuring the same thing, and it would be a mistake to average or combine them. The TTDI is about sector-wide conditions for tourism to develop — airports, business environment, infrastructure. The ecotourism ranking is about a specific niche — nature-based and low-impact travel positioning. Laos scoring well on both in the same year is a reasonable signal of real, broad-based momentum, but each should be read on its own terms rather than blended into a single "Laos is #1" headline, which neither ranking actually says.

What this means for a trip to Laos

Rankings like these describe trends and sector conditions, not what you'll personally experience. If you're planning a trip, the practical details — visas, connectivity, costs — are covered in our dedicated guides: