Laos Tech Digest · 2643

Week of October 19, 2026 – October 25, 2026

The week in brief

A quiet week for technology in Laos: the only confirmed development was the first Lao Digital Week, held in Vientiane from 21 to 25 October, whose programme included a Digital Transformation Forum on digital government and AI. No new telecom products, prices or deployments were announced during the week.

News

Laos holds its first Lao Digital Week, with a forum on digital government and AI

What happened: Laos held its first Lao Digital Week in Vientiane from 21 to 25 October, organised by the Ministry of Technology and Communications under a theme of accelerating digital government transformation. KPL reported on the Digital Transformation Forum, which covered digital government and AI. The collected record names no new products, budgets or deployment timelines. Read the original: KPL · Background: US-ASEAN Business Council

Why it matters

A first edition, inside a continuing government digital push

Lao Digital Week is a new event rather than an established fixture, and it sits alongside two threads we have been following: the Vietnam-supplied population and citizen ID system (#2641–#2642, still without a published rollout schedule) and the government’s AI agenda, from the Lao AI strategy 2026–2035 to the Lao Telecom–NUOL ICT and AI agreement signed earlier in October (#2642). For now the forum is a policy and showcase event: no product, price or user-facing change was announced with it. More on the AI agenda: Laos AI strategy 2026–2035.