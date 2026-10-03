Laos Travel Digest · 2640

Week of September 28, 2026 – October 4, 2026

The week in brief

A new morning China-Laos Railway service began running between Boten and Vientiane on 28 September, Thai Airways said it will add a third daily Bangkok-Vientiane flight from 1 December, and Laos placed third worldwide for improvement in the World Economic Forum’s 2026 Travel & Tourism Development Index.

News

China-Laos Railway starts a same-day Boten-Vientiane intercity service

What happened: On 28 September the C95 train left Boten Station in Luang Namtha at 8:00 a.m., launching an intercity service on the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway, operator Laos-China Railway Co. Ltd. said. C95 runs Boten 08:00-Vientiane 11:47; C96 returns Vientiane 14:05-Boten 18:32, stopping at Boten, Nateuy, Muang Xay, Luang Prabang, Vang Vieng and Vientiane. The operator said the schedule lets travellers from northern provinces make a round trip to the capital the same day. Fares and the booking channel were not in the launch reports. Read the original: Xinhua

Thai Airways adds a third daily Bangkok-Vientiane flight from 1 December

What happened: On 30 September TTR Weekly reported that Thai Airways International will add a third daily flight between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport and Vientiane, effective 1 December and scheduled through 27 March 2027. The new morning service - TG572 Bangkok 08:00-Vientiane 09:10 and TG573 Vientiane 10:15-Bangkok 11:25 - joins the existing midday and evening departures, all flown with A320s of 156 seats. The report put the average round-trip fare on the route at about USD220, where Lao Airlines operates twice daily. Read the original: TTR Weekly

Laos places third worldwide for improvement in the WEF tourism index

What happened: On 2 October the Vientiane Times reported that Laos recorded the third-highest improvement in the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index, its score rising 6.1% between 2024 and 2026, behind only Albania (7.0%) and Vietnam (6.3%). The index measures the conditions that enable tourism - including infrastructure, air connectivity, services, resources and sustainability - rather than arrivals. The same report cited more than 2.5 million foreign visitors to Laos in the first half of 2026, up 9.87% year on year, led by Thailand (833,738), China (675,365) and Vietnam (586,190). Read the original: Asia News Network / Vientiane Times

Why it matters

The railway was already running; what is new is the morning departure

The Boten-Vientiane railway was already in service - the change is a scheduled morning train from Boten that makes an out-and-back trip to the capital possible in one day, which matters most to travellers starting in Luang Namtha and Oudomxay. Whether it becomes permanent depends on a published timetable and fares, which the launch reports did not give. Travellers can compare it with the existing service and its booking process in the China-Laos Railway guide and the LCR booking guide.