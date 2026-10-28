Laos Travel Digest · 2643

Week of October 19, 2026 – October 25, 2026

The week in brief

IHG announced its first hotel in Luang Prabang, a Holiday Inn Resort signed for a 2027 opening on Naluang Hill. The China-Laos Railway passed one million cross-border passenger trips, a Malaysia travel and education fair opened in Vientiane, and the prime minister asked the transport ministry to prioritise infrastructure investment and repairs.

News

IHG signs its first Luang Prabang hotel, a Holiday Inn Resort planned for 2027

What happened: IHG Hotels & Resorts announced on 19 October the signing of Holiday Inn Resort Luang Prabang Naluang Hill with Naluang International Resort and Hotel Limited. Planned as a 101-room resort with a spa, pool, dining venues and meeting space, it is scheduled to open in 2027 and would be IHG’s first property in Luang Prabang. This is a signing, not an opening: nothing is bookable yet. Read the original: IHG

China-Laos Railway cross-border passenger trips pass one million

What happened: CGTN reported that cross-border passenger trips on the China-Laos Railway have surpassed 1 million since international passenger services began in April 2023. The figure covers cross-border trips only; the report gives no breakdown by route or nationality. Read the original: CGTN

Malaysia Travel and Education Fair opens in Vientiane

What happened: The Malaysia Travel and Education Fair 2026 opened in Vientiane on 24 October. The two-day event, organised by Tourism Malaysia Vientiane with the Embassy of Malaysia, aims to boost tourism and educational exchange between Malaysia and Laos. Read the original: KPL

Prime minister instructs transport ministry to prioritise infrastructure investment and repairs

What happened: Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith instructed the Ministry of Public Works and Transport to prioritise infrastructure investment and repair works. The report does not name specific projects, budgets or timelines. Read the original: KPL

Azerbaijan and Laos waive visas for service passport holders

What happened: Azerbaijan and Laos agreed to mutually waive visa requirements for holders of service passports, with documents on the agreement exchanged around 21–22 October. The waiver covers service passports only; ordinary tourist passports are unaffected — for those, see our e-Visa vs VOA vs embassy guide. Read the original: Report.az · APA

Why it matters

What the one-million railway figure does and does not cover

The milestone counts cross-border passenger trips since international services started in April 2023 — demand on the Vientiane–Kunming corridor is real and growing. It says nothing about the domestic C95/C96 Boten–Vientiane intercity services launched on 28 September (#2640): their fares and booking channel still have not been published, so travellers still cannot plan around them. Booking the trains that do run is covered in our LCR app guide and China-Laos Railway guide.