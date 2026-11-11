Laos Travel Digest · 2645

Week of November 2, 2026 – November 8, 2026

The week in brief

Marriott opened its first hotel in Laos, La Résidence Phou Vao in Luang Prabang, which is also the group’s 800th property in Asia Pacific outside China. Lao Airlines restored direct Luang Prabang–Bangkok flights on 26 October, further international air links were reported, and Lao larb moved closer to UNESCO recognition.

News

Marriott makes its Laos debut with La Résidence Phou Vao in Luang Prabang

What happened: Marriott International has opened La Résidence Phou Vao, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa in Luang Prabang — its first property in Laos and its 800th in Asia Pacific excluding China, the company announced (via Hospitality Net). The property belongs to The Luxury Collection brand. Read the original: Hospitality Net

Lao Airlines restores direct Luang Prabang–Bangkok flights

What happened: Lao Airlines resumed direct flights between Luang Prabang and Bangkok on 26 October, restoring the air link between the two cities, KPL reports. The report gives no schedule or fare details. Read the original: KPL

New and expanded international flights to Laos

What happened: Overseas airlines have scheduled new and expanded services to Laos, adding air links with neighbouring countries and regional travel hubs, The Star reports. Read the original: The Star

What happened: Thailand is pushing stronger rail connections with Laos and China as regional trade expands, according to Nation Thailand and The Star (7 November). The reports describe a policy push and announce no new passenger services. Read the original: Nation Thailand · The Star

Laos climbs ten places in the global tourism development ranking

What happened: Laos ranks 75th of 110 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index, up ten places, The Star reports (Asia News Network/Vientiane Times). We covered the same index in edition 2640, where Laos recorded the third-largest score improvement (+6.1%) over 2024–2026. Read the original: The Star

Lao larb gets UNESCO green light

What happened: UNESCO published a draft decision recommending that larb be inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, under the name “Larb: a culinary symbol of Lao cultural identity”, the Laotian Times reports. An official announcement is expected at the 21st session of the relevant UNESCO committee, according to the report. Read the original: Laotian Times

Why it matters

Luang Prabang gains a Marriott-group address

Marriott’s opening comes three weeks after IHG announced the signing of a Holiday Inn Resort in Luang Prabang (edition 2643) — a signing planned to open in 2027, while the Luxury Collection property is already open. Travellers now have a Marriott-group option in Luang Prabang, with another international brand to follow.

What the rail push does — and does not — change for travellers

The Thailand–Laos–China rail item concerns trade connections and announces no passenger service change. On the passenger side, the China–Laos Railway’s C95/C96 Boten–Vientiane intercity service (launched in September) still has no published fares or booking channel (edition 2640). For how the railway works today, see our China–Laos Railway guide and how to book train tickets with the LCR app.

Air capacity to Laos keeps expanding

Across recent editions the direction is consistent: Lao Airlines’ Luang Prabang–Bangkok restoration (26 October), Thai Airways’ third daily Bangkok–Vientiane flight from 1 December (edition 2640), and this week’s report of further new and expanded services. The practical effect for travellers is more choice on Bangkok–Laos and regional links in the months ahead.