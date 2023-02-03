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5 articles tagged "esim".

The Lao Travel Platform app shown on three phone screens: home, destination listings and booking.

Lao Travel Platform: Laos' New Digital Tourism App Explained

Laos launched the Lao Travel Platform, a Ministry of Culture and Tourism–Unitel app for bookings, transport and tourist eSIMs. What it does, what's still unproven, and how to get it.

 AI-generated illustration: woman working on a laptop at a riverside street café

Is There Internet in Pakse? The Complete Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Guide (2026)

Yes — Pakse has good internet by any traveler's standard. Here's exactly what to expect from 4G mobile data, which carrier actually holds up, which hotels have real Wi-Fi versus advertised Wi-Fi, and how far that coverage reaches once you leave for the Bolaven Plateau or the 4,000 Islands.

 AI-generated illustration: phone scanning a QR code beside a diagram of local and global network routes

How to Choose an eSIM for Laos: Local Network vs Regional Roaming (2026)

Don't let your data route through unknown networks. Why a local Laos eSIM beats Airalo and Holafly for privacy, local app access, and reliability.

 Troubleshooting a Laos eSIM activation on a smartphone

Laos eSIM Not Working? Complete Troubleshooting Guide (2026)

Laos eSIM won't install or has no data? Fix QR scanning on the same phone, the wrong data line and no-service errors. Step-by-step for iPhone and Android.

 unitel nano sim micro sim esim traveller travel tourist laos lao vientiane order online

Types of SIM Cards: A Guide

Learn about the different types of SIM cards - Standard, Micro, Nano, Embedded (eSIM), and Dual SIM - and find out which type of SIM card is compatible with your device. Stay connected on your travels with our convenient SIM card delivery service.