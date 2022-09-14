#Lao Telecom
5 articles tagged "Lao Telecom".
Thailand's AIS to Buy an Indirect 24.01% of Lao Telecom
AIS has agreed to invest THB 1.46 billion (about $43.35M) for an indirect 24.01% of Lao Telecom, with completion expected by 31 Dec 2026. How the deal works and what it changes for visitors.
Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026): Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL and TPLUS
Compare internet providers in Laos — Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL, and Beeline. Mobile data plans, fiber home internet, 5G coverage, and eSIM options for travelers in 2026.
Lao Telecom Launches First 5G Service in Laos (again?)
Lao Telecom launches the first 5G service in Laos, marking a milestone for the country’s digital transformation. Learn more about the benefits, coverage, and price of the 5G service.
Say goodbye to roaming charges: The best sim cards for travelers in Laos
Looking for the best SIM card option in Laos? Our expert team has researched and tested the top providers to help you stay connected while traveling in the beautiful country of Laos. Don't miss out on affordable data plans and reliable coverage - check out our top picks for the best SIM cards in Laos today.
Lao Telecom Review – Steady Performance & Good Prices
Lao Telecom is one of the oldest and biggest operators in Laos, offering 3G, 4G, and 5G services. LTC also provides fiber broadband services.