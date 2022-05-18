Jan 25, 2023

Laos Expects Tourism Boost in 2023: 1.4 Million Visitors and $340 Million in Revenue

Get ready to discover the beauty of Laos like never before. The government aims to attract 1.4 million domestic and international visitors in 2023, generating over $340 million in revenue. Learn about the "Visit Laos" campaign and the new flight options to China that make it easier than ever to explore this hidden gem of Southeast Asia.