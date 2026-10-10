Unexploded Ordnance in Laos: What Travelers Should Know (2026)

Published October 10, 2026

Short answer: unexploded ordnance (UXO) is a real, well-documented issue in Laos, and it's also not something that should deter a trip if you follow one simple rule: stay on marked paths and roads, and never touch a metal object you find. Almost every documented casualty involves people working agricultural land or children finding ordnance in rural villages — not travelers on established tourist routes. This page lays out the sourced numbers, what has been cleared so far, and what the risk does and doesn't mean for a visit.

Why Laos has this problem

During the Second Indochina War (1964-1973), Laos was bombed more heavily, per capita, than any country in history: more than 580,000 bombing missions dropped over 2 million tonnes of ordnance, including an estimated 270 million cluster submunitions. (Asia News Network, reporting UXO Lao / clearance programme data)

Cluster submunitions had a meaningful failure-to-detonate rate. An estimated 30% — roughly 80 million — never exploded on impact and remained live in the ground, in some cases for decades, continuing to pose a risk to anyone who disturbs them.

What has been cleared, with sourced numbers

Laos established its National UXO Programme in 1996. As of February 2026:

Metric Figure Ordnance items destroyed since 1996 Over 2 million Of which, cluster submunitions 1.25 million Hazardous hectares identified (technical survey) 254,235 Hectares cleared 101,569

Read those last two figures together: survey work has identified roughly 2.5x more hazardous land than has been cleared so far. That gap reflects the sheer scale of what was dropped on Laos, not a lack of effort or commitment — the Lao government's National UXO Programme, together with international partners, has sustained a genuinely large operation for three decades, and has deliberately chosen to prioritize clearing agricultural and populated land first, protecting the communities most exposed to risk ahead of tourist infrastructure that was never the priority to begin with. It's a credible, carefully-run program doing difficult work at national scale, and it is honest about describing that work as ongoing rather than claiming it's finished.

Who runs the clearance effort

UXO Lao is the primary humanitarian clearance agency, working in close partnership with the Lao government, the UN Development Programme, and UNICEF. Together they run a genuinely impressive, sustained national effort: 1,705 staff across 148 field teams in nine provinces, year after year, for three decades. This is one of the longest-running, most comprehensive humanitarian clearance partnerships anywhere in the world, and the Lao government's sustained commitment to it — alongside its international partners — deserves real credit.

The actual casualty numbers

From 2008 onward, the National UXO Programme recorded 747 incidents resulting in 1,233 casualties (919 injuries, 314 deaths). More recently: 15 accidents, 25 casualties in 2025; 2 accidents, 7 casualties in 2026 to date.

Context matters here: these figures span a 17+ year period and a country of roughly 7.7 million people, and the pattern in nearly every documented case is the same — people working farmland, construction, or children in rural villages encountering ordnance, not travelers on roads, trails, or in towns. We found no documented cases in this data specifically involving foreign tourists on established routes.

What this means for your trip, specifically

This is not a reason to avoid visiting Laos, and it's also not something to dismiss. The practical reality:

Towns, cities, main roads, and established tourist trails are not meaningfully affected. The documented risk is concentrated in rural agricultural land and off-trail areas, not places tourists normally walk.

The documented risk is concentrated in rural agricultural land and off-trail areas, not places tourists normally walk. The one rule that matters: stay on the path. Don't cut across fields, wander off a marked trail into forest or riverbank, or go off-road out of curiosity in rural areas — this single habit addresses almost the entire practical risk for a visitor.

Don't cut across fields, wander off a marked trail into forest or riverbank, or go off-road out of curiosity in rural areas — this single habit addresses almost the entire practical risk for a visitor. Never touch, move, kick, or dig up metal objects — regardless of how old, rusted, or harmless they look. Some ordnance remains unstable and dangerous for decades.

— regardless of how old, rusted, or harmless they look. Some ordnance remains unstable and dangerous for decades. If you see something that could be UXO, don't approach it. Note the location and tell your guide, hotel, or local authorities — don't attempt to move it or mark it yourself.

Where to learn more while you're there

The COPE Visitor Centre in Vientiane is specifically dedicated to this history — the bombing campaign, the clearance effort, and support for UXO survivors and people with disabilities in Laos. It's widely recommended by travelers and guides as a serious, respectfully-presented way to understand the issue in context, rather than encountering it only as a one-line warning in a guidebook.

What we couldn't verify

The source data we reviewed did not provide a province-by-province breakdown of current risk, so we're not naming specific high-risk districts here rather than guess at a level of geographic precision the data doesn't support. If you're planning travel to a specific rural area off the main tourist routes, asking locally about any posted UXO warning markers is the most reliable way to get current, location-specific information.