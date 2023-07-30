Prises de courant et tension au Laos

If you're planning a trip to Laos, it's important to know what type of power sockets and voltage you'll encounter. Laos uses a different type of power socket and voltage than many other countries, so it's essential to bring the right adapter to charge your devices.

Understanding Power Sockets in Laos

In Laos, power sockets are typically Type A, or Type B. Type A sockets are two-pronged, while Type B sockets have three prongs (two flat and one round). Type C sockets have two round prongs and are commonly found in European countries.

This is what a type A socket looks like:

And this is what a type B socket looks like:

Types of Power Sockets in Laos

While Type A and Type B sockets are the most common in Laos, you might also encounter Type C sockets in some places. It's important to note that while Type A and Type B sockets are similar, they are not interchangeable. Make sure you check your device's plug type before purchasing an adapter.

Voltage in Laos: What You Need to Know

Laos operates on a 230V supply voltage and 50Hz. This voltage is higher than many other countries, including the United States, which operates on a 120V supply voltage. If your device is not designed to handle this voltage, it may not work or could be damaged. If you do not know what your country voltage is, you may visit this page.

Do You Need a Power Adapter in Laos?

If you're traveling from a country that uses a different type of power socket or a lower voltage, you'll need a power adapter to charge your devices in Laos. It's important to note that while some hotels may provide adapters, it's always a good idea to buy your own to ensure you have one when you need it.

Where to Buy a Power Adapter for Laos

You can purchase power adapters for Laos at most electronics stores or travel stores. It's important to choose a high-quality adapter to ensure your devices are charged safely and efficiently. You can also purchase adapters online before your trip to ensure you have one ready when you arrive.

Travel Tips for Using Electronics in Laos

When traveling to Laos, it's important to be mindful of your electronics use. Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Always use a surge protector to protect your devices from power surges and voltage fluctuations.

If you're traveling with multiple devices, consider purchasing a power strip to charge them all at once.

If you're using a hair dryer or other high-wattage device, make sure it's compatible with the 230V voltage in Laos.

Conclusion: Get Your Power Adapter and USB Power Plug Today!

Don't let a lack of the right power adapter or internet connection ruin your trip to Laos. Visit our store today to purchase a high-quality adapter, USB power plug, and tourist SIM, and we'll deliver them straight to your hotel the day of your arrival.

With our products, you can charge your devices safely, stay connected with friends and family, and navigate the country with ease. Our tourist SIMs come loaded with internet packages, so you can browse the web, check your email, and use social media without worrying about roaming charges or data overages. Don't wait until you arrive in Laos to get what you need. Order now and enjoy a stress-free trip from start to finish.