Internet au Laos s’associe à Unitel : Laos eSIM Made Simple

Traveling to Laos just got easier. Thanks to our new partnership with Unitel, you can now buy your Laos eSIM online before you even board your flight. No more hunting for a SIM card shop, waiting in queues, or struggling with setup in an unfamiliar language. Whether you’re visiting Vientiane, Luang Prabang, or exploring remote provinces, our Unitel Laos eSIM gives you nationwide coverage, reliable speeds, and the convenience of activating your plan in just a few minutes via QR code.

Why This Partnership

What Travelers Told Us

Over the years, we’ve heard the same stories from travelers in Laos: arriving after a long journey, then spending the first hour searching for a mobile shop, showing your passport, filling out forms, and waiting for the SIM to be registered. In busy airports or remote towns, this can mean long waits, limited English support, and the risk of starting your trip without connectivity.

What We Aim to Fix

Our goal with the Unitel eSIM for travelers is simple — give you instant, reliable internet access the moment you land. By letting you order online and receive your Laos eSIM QR code by email, we remove the hassle and give you peace of mind. You can focus on your trip, not your phone setup.

Why eSIM is Growing vs. Traditional SIM in Laos

Device Adoption

A growing number of smartphones — from the iPhone XR and later, to Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Google Pixel series — now support eSIM. This means more travelers can activate an eSIM in Laos without ever touching a physical card.

Convenience on Arrival

With a Laos travel eSIM, there’s no need to find a store or deal with physical packaging. You simply scan the QR code, activate the profile, and you’re connected — perfect for getting maps, booking transport, or messaging family as soon as you arrive.

When a Physical SIM Still Makes Sense

Not all devices support eSIM yet, and some travelers prefer the security of a physical card. That’s why we still offer Laos physical SIM cards for pickup or hotel delivery, ensuring everyone can stay connected no matter what phone they use.

Advantages of Using a Laos eSIM

Switching to an eSIM in Laos isn’t just about skipping the plastic card. It changes the way you connect when traveling. Here’s why:

Instant Activation Anywhere

Order your Unitel Laos eSIM online, receive your QR code by email, and activate it in minutes — even before you leave your home country. That means you land with a working connection, ready to use maps, translation apps, or ride-hailing services without hunting for Wi-Fi.

No Need to Swap Cards

Your phone number from home stays active while your Laos travel eSIM handles local data. This is ideal if you still want to receive SMS verification codes from your bank or messages from friends at home.

Nationwide Coverage

Unitel offers the widest mobile coverage in Laos, reaching both major cities and remote provinces. Whether you’re visiting temples in Luang Prabang, taking a boat trip in the 4,000 Islands, or trekking in the mountains, you’ll stay connected.

Flexible Data Plans

From short-term Laos eSIM packages for weekend trips to high-data monthly plans for remote work or digital nomads, there’s an option for every traveler.

Why We Chose Unitel as Our eSIM Partner

Reliability and Speed

When we compared mobile networks in Laos, Unitel consistently ranked at the top for coverage and data speed. For travelers, that means less downtime, smoother video calls, and faster uploads of your travel photos.

Simplicity for Travelers

Our partnership lets us offer eSIM activation in Laos without complicated forms or store visits. Everything is done online — select your package, pay securely, and receive your QR code instantly.

Support You Can Rely On

If you run into any setup issues, you get bilingual customer support in both English and Lao. This means help is just a message away, no matter where you are in the country.

Unitel Laos eSIM Packages

We’ve made it simple for travelers to choose the best Laos eSIM for their trip. Whether you’re here for a short getaway or an extended stay, there’s a plan that matches your needs.

eSIM 10 GB – 5 Days

Data: 10 GB high-speed

10 GB high-speed Validity: 5 days

5 days Extras: Pure data plan

Pure data plan Best for: Short trips, sightseeing, quick social media updates

eSIM 15 GB – 10 Days

Data: 15 GB high-speed

15 GB high-speed Validity: 10 days

10 days Extras: Includes 10 minutes of free calls to all Lao networks

Includes 10 minutes of free calls to all Lao networks Best for: Week-long stays, moderate data use, light calling needs

eSIM 30 GB + Calls – 15 Days

Data: 15 GB high-speed

15 GB high-speed Validity: 15 days

15 days Extras: Includes 30 minutes of free calls to all Lao networks

Includes 30 minutes of free calls to all Lao networks Best for: Travelers who want both internet and voice calls without buying separate packages

Why an eSIM is a Better Option for Modern Travelers

With more devices supporting eSIM every year, switching to an eSIM in Laos means:

No wasted time at the airport or in-store queues

No risk of losing your physical SIM card

Immediate access to local mobile internet

Flexibility to keep your home number active for calls and messages

Environmentally friendly – no plastic waste

For a deeper look at how local eSIMs compare to regional roaming plans — including privacy, latency, and local app access — read our full guide: How to Choose an eSIM for Laos: Local vs Regional Roaming (2026).

Stay Connected the Smart Way – Order Your Laos eSIM Online Today

Switching to an eSIM in Laos has never been easier. With our partnership with Unitel Laos, you get reliable coverage, fast speeds, and packages tailored to your travel needs — without the hassle of waiting in line at a store.

Simply order your Laos eSIM online, receive your QR code instantly by email, scan it with your phone, and start enjoying high-speed internet in minutes. Whether you’re here for a short holiday, a business trip, or a longer stay, we’ve got the perfect plan for you.

Don’t wait until you land — get connected the moment you arrive.

Order your Laos eSIM now and make the most of your time in this beautiful country.