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18 articles tagged "Unitel".

The Lao Travel Platform app shown on three phone screens: home, destination listings and booking.

Lao Travel Platform: Laos' New Digital Tourism App Explained

Laos launched the Lao Travel Platform, a Ministry of Culture and Tourism–Unitel app for bookings, transport and tourist eSIMs. What it does, what's still unproven, and how to get it.

 Viettel Vietnam SIM and eSIM promotional graphic advertising 5G-ready nationwide coverage

Viettel Rolls Out Dedicated Roaming Packages for Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia

Viettel's IRU/CR/IR roaming packages cover Vietnam, Laos (Unitel) and Cambodia (Metfone) on one number, thanks to one company owning all three networks — and why that's also what makes a single Laos-Cambodia-Vietnam eSIM possible.

 AI-generated illustration: woman working on a laptop at a riverside street café

Is There Internet in Pakse? The Complete Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Guide (2026)

Yes — Pakse has good internet by any traveler's standard. Here's exactly what to expect from 4G mobile data, which carrier actually holds up, which hotels have real Wi-Fi versus advertised Wi-Fi, and how far that coverage reaches once you leave for the Bolaven Plateau or the 4,000 Islands.

 AI-generated illustration: light beams from a phone mast over a Lao city at sunset

Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026): Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL and TPLUS

Compare internet providers in Laos — Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL, and Beeline. Mobile data plans, fiber home internet, 5G coverage, and eSIM options for travelers in 2026.

 Troubleshooting a Laos eSIM activation on a smartphone

Laos eSIM Not Working? Complete Troubleshooting Guide (2026)

Laos eSIM won't install or has no data? Fix QR scanning on the same phone, the wrong data line and no-service errors. Step-by-step for iPhone and Android.

 MTC Internet 4G 5G Laos Lao Telecom

Laos Celebrates 159th World Telecommunication Day: Innovation Drives Sustainable Development!

Laos' telecom boom! 97% village coverage with mobile & 5G launched! Govt. drives digital transformation.

Lao Telecom LTC SIM Card Internet Mobile 4G

Say goodbye to roaming charges: The best sim cards for travelers in Laos

Looking for the best SIM card option in Laos? Our expert team has researched and tested the top providers to help you stay connected while traveling in the beautiful country of Laos. Don't miss out on affordable data plans and reliable coverage - check out our top picks for the best SIM cards in Laos today.

 AI-generated illustration: coffee cup, KPL newspapers, a phone and a SIM pack on a red patterned table

Unitel Data Plans in Laos (2026): Types, Validity & How to Activate

How Unitel's data package system works in Laos — duration categories, validity and rollover rules, and how to activate a package — plus where to find today's exact prices and USSD codes.

 Unitel Mobile Operator Laos Vientiane 4G 3G FTTH Fiber Viettel

Unitel Laos Review (2026): Coverage, Speed, Prices & Verdict

An operator review of Unitel in Laos — network coverage, real-world 4G speed, streaming, throttling, eSIM support, and customer support — for travelers deciding whether it's the right network for their trip.

 AI-generated illustration: woman in red holding a phone and greeting with joined hands

WilI my phone work in Laos?

 lao tourism sim card evisa travel

Lao eVisa is back!

 unitel sim card 4G 3G internet mobile vientiane laos lao

Mobile Data Plans in Laos (2026): Prices & Comparison

Compare mobile data plans from Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL & Beeline. Find the cheapest 4G/5G internet package for your trip or stay in Laos.

 mobile phone smartphone 4g 3g laos internet visit tourism travel

How to use my phone in Laos?

Are you preparing for your future trip to Laos? Find out how to buy a local SIM in Laos, how to use your smartphone or a mobile hotspot...

 Unitel FTTH Laos Fiber Internet

Unitel Smashes Home Internet Prices in Laos

Unitel recently launched an attractive FTTH promotion in Laos. With this promotion, the telco positions itself as the cheapest ISP in Laos.

 internet sim card laos unitel 4G 3G

Mobile Data Plans in Laos

 ETL SIM card and mobile promotion in Vientiane, Laos

ETL APN Settings for 3G, 4G & 5G Internet (2026)

The ETL APN in Laos is etlnet. Setup steps for iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO, plus an honest look at where ETL coverage runs out.

 ftth laos internet lao vientiane

How to choose your home Internet service in Laos?

 Unitel Laos SIM card used for APN configuration

Unitel APN Settings for 3G, 4G & 5G Internet (2026)

The Unitel APN is unitel3g — copy these 4G/5G settings for Laos, plus what to do when mobile data won't connect.