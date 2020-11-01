#Unitel
18 articles tagged "Unitel".
Lao Travel Platform: Laos' New Digital Tourism App Explained
Laos launched the Lao Travel Platform, a Ministry of Culture and Tourism–Unitel app for bookings, transport and tourist eSIMs. What it does, what's still unproven, and how to get it.
Viettel Rolls Out Dedicated Roaming Packages for Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia
Viettel's IRU/CR/IR roaming packages cover Vietnam, Laos (Unitel) and Cambodia (Metfone) on one number, thanks to one company owning all three networks — and why that's also what makes a single Laos-Cambodia-Vietnam eSIM possible.
Is There Internet in Pakse? The Complete Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Guide (2026)
Yes — Pakse has good internet by any traveler's standard. Here's exactly what to expect from 4G mobile data, which carrier actually holds up, which hotels have real Wi-Fi versus advertised Wi-Fi, and how far that coverage reaches once you leave for the Bolaven Plateau or the 4,000 Islands.
Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026): Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL and TPLUS
Compare internet providers in Laos — Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL, and Beeline. Mobile data plans, fiber home internet, 5G coverage, and eSIM options for travelers in 2026.
Laos eSIM Not Working? Complete Troubleshooting Guide (2026)
Laos eSIM won't install or has no data? Fix QR scanning on the same phone, the wrong data line and no-service errors. Step-by-step for iPhone and Android.
Laos Celebrates 159th World Telecommunication Day: Innovation Drives Sustainable Development!
Laos' telecom boom! 97% village coverage with mobile & 5G launched! Govt. drives digital transformation.
Say goodbye to roaming charges: The best sim cards for travelers in Laos
Looking for the best SIM card option in Laos? Our expert team has researched and tested the top providers to help you stay connected while traveling in the beautiful country of Laos. Don't miss out on affordable data plans and reliable coverage - check out our top picks for the best SIM cards in Laos today.
Unitel Data Plans in Laos (2026): Types, Validity & How to Activate
How Unitel's data package system works in Laos — duration categories, validity and rollover rules, and how to activate a package — plus where to find today's exact prices and USSD codes.
Unitel Laos Review (2026): Coverage, Speed, Prices & Verdict
An operator review of Unitel in Laos — network coverage, real-world 4G speed, streaming, throttling, eSIM support, and customer support — for travelers deciding whether it's the right network for their trip.
WilI my phone work in Laos?
Lao eVisa is back!
Mobile Data Plans in Laos (2026): Prices & Comparison
Compare mobile data plans from Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL & Beeline. Find the cheapest 4G/5G internet package for your trip or stay in Laos.
How to use my phone in Laos?
Are you preparing for your future trip to Laos? Find out how to buy a local SIM in Laos, how to use your smartphone or a mobile hotspot...
Unitel Smashes Home Internet Prices in Laos
Unitel recently launched an attractive FTTH promotion in Laos. With this promotion, the telco positions itself as the cheapest ISP in Laos.
Mobile Data Plans in Laos
ETL APN Settings for 3G, 4G & 5G Internet (2026)
The ETL APN in Laos is etlnet. Setup steps for iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO, plus an honest look at where ETL coverage runs out.
How to choose your home Internet service in Laos?
Unitel APN Settings for 3G, 4G & 5G Internet (2026)
The Unitel APN is unitel3g — copy these 4G/5G settings for Laos, plus what to do when mobile data won't connect.